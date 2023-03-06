2023 The Players Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2023 The Players Championship, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're back in Florida for the The Players Championship, which will feature the deepest field of the year -- perhaps even the best field. This is a tournament that is very difficult to predict, but it has to largest purse on the PGA Tour outside the Tour Championship.

2023 The Players Championship One and Done picks

Rory McIlroy -- The past Players winner looked good last week but not good enough to get the job done.

Scottie Scheffler -- Scheffler seems to be on the upswing here, doing well in his title defense at API.

Justin Thomas -- He's a past winner, playing pretty decent golf against his normal standard.

Keegan Bradley -- This should be my real pick, no joke. But I'm just pointing him out here.

My pick this week is Justin Thomas.

