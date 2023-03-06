2023 The Players Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 The Players Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 The Players Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 The Players Championship preview

The Players Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour moves to its home for the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule. The week is always unpredictable, with so many top players boasting a truly awful record at a volatile venue.

2023 The Players Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: Rory almost got the job done at the API, and it sounds like he feels encouraged after not playing so great at two venues that aren't his favorite.

2. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler did well in his API title defense, and he's clearly on the upswing at this point.

3. Jon Rahm: Rahm is sprinkling in some crummy rounds lately, particularly late in a tournament, but his Sawgrass record is very good.

4. Max Homa: Homa did well at Bay Hill, finishing T-14, and his all-around ballstriking should serve him well this week.

5. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton is probably too high on this list, but no one really has a great record here, and he's been playing well.

6. Justin Thomas: Thomas is hanging around in tournaments, and he has done the job here in the past.

7. Patrick Cantlay: This would be a very Cantlay tournament to win, to be honest. He's been in the top five in his last two starts, but his Sawgrass record is not encouraging.

8. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz should do very well on this course. He can hit it far enough but doesn't have to bomb it to succeed.

9. Tony Finau: Finau has a truly crummy record here. It's not good. But there have been players who eventually figure out this place despite a bad prior record.

10. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is amid a very strange run, where he's close to winning or totally off-kilter. So maybe he's due.