2023 British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 British Open Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned, R&A-run major championship event at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Liverpool, England, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The British Open Championship is the final major of the year for the men, with Royal Liverpool again getting an opportunity to host in the modern era after crowning all-timer champions in 2006 and 2014.

The field is loaded with 49 of the top 50 in the world (get better soon, Will Zalatoris), while a diverse field will take on the challenge this week.

Rory McIlroy is betting favorite

The 2023 British Open Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds. Scottie Scheffler is next best at 8-to-1. The market flipped after McIlroy won the Scottish Open.

Jon Rahmis at 14-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Defending champion Cameron Smith is on the board at 18-to-1.

2023 British Open Championship first looks

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy seem obvious, as they're clearly the best players in the world right now -- each with serious flaws and both with a terrible value.

Viktor Hovland has been in the last four majors, and there's no reason to think he won't be again.

Collin Morikawa is showing signs of again becoming the ballstriker he has long been, and then he just needs to putt well on slower surfaces.

Dustin Johnson has contended in many an Open, and he's been playing well on LIV of late.

