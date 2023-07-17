2023 British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 British Open Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned, R&A-run major championship event at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Liverpool, England, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The British Open Championship is the final major of the year for the men, with Royal Liverpool again getting an opportunity to host in the modern era after crowning all-timer champions in 2006 and 2014.
The field is loaded with 49 of the top 50 in the world (get better soon, Will Zalatoris), while a diverse field will take on the challenge this week.
Rory McIlroy is betting favorite
The 2023 British Open Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds. Scottie Scheffler is next best at 8-to-1. The market flipped after McIlroy won the Scottish Open.
Jon Rahmis at 14-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Defending champion Cameron Smith is on the board at 18-to-1.
2023 British Open Championship first looks
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy seem obvious, as they're clearly the best players in the world right now -- each with serious flaws and both with a terrible value.
Viktor Hovland has been in the last four majors, and there's no reason to think he won't be again.
Collin Morikawa is showing signs of again becoming the ballstriker he has long been, and then he just needs to putt well on slower surfaces.
Dustin Johnson has contended in many an Open, and he's been playing well on LIV of late.
2023 British Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|750
|Scottie Scheffler
|800
|Jon Rahm
|1400
|Cameron Smith
|1800
|Brooks Koepka
|2200
|Viktor Hovland
|2200
|Rickie Fowler
|2500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|2800
|Xander Schauffele
|2800
|Collin Morikawa
|3300
|Shane Lowry
|3300
|Dustin Johnson
|3500
|Jordan Spieth
|3500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|4000
|Tom Kim
|5000
|Cameron Young
|6000
|Justin Rose
|6000
|Wyndham Clark
|6000
|Max Homa
|6500
|Tony Finau
|6500
|Robert MacIntyre
|7000
|Sam Burns
|7000
|Bryson Dechambeau
|7500
|Justin Thomas
|7500
|Min Woo Lee
|7500
|Talor Gooch
|8000
|Patrick Reed
|9000
|Adam Scott
|10000
|Corey Conners
|10000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|10000
|Ryan Fox
|10000
|Sungjae Im
|11000
|Brian Harman
|12500
|Denny McCarthy
|12500
|Jason Day
|12500
|Keegan Bradley
|12500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|12500
|Russell Henley
|12500
|Padraig Harrington
|15000
|Si Woo Kim
|15000
|Byeong-Hun An
|17500
|Joaquin Niemann
|17500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|17500
|Sahith Theegala
|17500
|Sepp Straka
|20000
|Harris English
|22500
|Lucas Herbert
|22500
|Adrian Meronk
|25000
|Branden Grace
|25000
|Ewen Ferguson
|25000
|Gary Woodland
|25000
|J.T. Poston
|25000
|Kurt Kitayama
|25000
|Matthew Jordan
|25000
|Phil Mickelson
|25000
|Chris Kirk
|27500
|Adam Schenk
|30000
|Alex Noren
|30000
|Alexander Bjork
|30000
|Davis Riley
|30000
|Jordan Smith
|30000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|30000
|Seamus Power
|30000
|Taylor Moore
|30000
|Thomas Detry
|30000
|Thomas Pieters
|30000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|30000
|Tom Hoge
|30000
|Victor Perez
|30000
|Andrew Putnam
|35000
|Billy Horschel
|35000
|Brendon Todd
|35000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|35000
|Daniel Hillier
|35000
|David Lingmerth
|35000
|Emiliano Grillo
|35000
|Joost Luiten
|35000
|K.H. Lee
|35000
|Matt Wallace
|35000
|Nick Taylor
|35000
|Yannik Paul
|35000
|Abraham Ancer
|40000
|Francesco Molinari
|40000
|Henrik Stenson
|40000
|Keita Nakajima
|40000
|Lee Hodges
|40000
|Michael Kim
|40000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|40000
|Richie Ramsay
|40000
|Thriston Lawrence
|45000
|Adrian Otaegui
|50000
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|50000
|Antoine Rozner
|50000
|Callum Shinkwin
|50000
|Charl Schwartzel
|50000
|Connor Syme
|50000
|Danny Willett
|50000
|Guido Migliozzi
|50000
|Jorge Campillo
|50000
|Kalle Samooja
|50000
|Laurie Canter
|50000
|Matthew Southgate
|50000
|Richard Bland
|50000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|50000
|Romain Langasque
|50000
|Takumi Kanaya
|50000
|Ben Griffin
|75000
|Dan Bradbury
|75000
|David Micheluzzi
|75000
|Jazz Janewattananond
|75000
|Kyungnam Kang
|75000
|Marcel Siem
|75000
|Nacho Elvira
|75000
|Sami Valimaki
|75000
|Scott Stallings
|75000
|Stewart Cink
|75000
|Taiga Semikawa
|75000
|Zach Johnson
|75000
|Adri Arnaus
|100000
|Alejandro Canizares
|100000
|Bio Kim
|100000
|Ernie Els
|100000
|Hurly Long
|100000
|Marc Warren
|100000
|Seungsu Han
|100000
|Trey Mullinax
|100000
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|150000
|Christo Lamprecht
|150000
|Kazuki Higa
|150000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|150000
|Travis Smyth
|150000
|Darren Clarke
|200000
|Gunner Wiebe
|200000
|Jose Luis Ballester
|200000
|Martin Rohwer
|200000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|200000
|Oliver Wilson
|200000
|Zack Fischer
|200000
|Alex Maguire
|250000
|Connor McKinney
|250000
|Harrison Crowe
|250000
|Haydn Barron
|250000
|Hiroshi Iwata
|250000
|Kensei Hirata
|250000
|Kyle Barker
|250000
|Marco Penge
|250000
|Ockie Strydom
|250000
|Oliver Farr
|250000
|Taichi Kho
|250000
|Tiger Christensen
|250000
|Graeme Robertson
|400000
|John Daly
|400000
|Kazuki Yasumori
|400000
|Michael Stewart
|400000