2023 British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

07/17/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2023 British Open Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned, R&A-run major championship event at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Liverpool, England, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The British Open Championship is the final major of the year for the men, with Royal Liverpool again getting an opportunity to host in the modern era after crowning all-timer champions in 2006 and 2014.

The field is loaded with 49 of the top 50 in the world (get better soon, Will Zalatoris), while a diverse field will take on the challenge this week.

Rory McIlroy is betting favorite

The 2023 British Open Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds. Scottie Scheffler is next best at 8-to-1. The market flipped after McIlroy won the Scottish Open.

Jon Rahmis at 14-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Defending champion Cameron Smith is on the board at 18-to-1.

2023 British Open Championship first looks

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy seem obvious, as they're clearly the best players in the world right now -- each with serious flaws and both with a terrible value.

Viktor Hovland has been in the last four majors, and there's no reason to think he won't be again.

Collin Morikawa is showing signs of again becoming the ballstriker he has long been, and then he just needs to putt well on slower surfaces.

Dustin Johnson has contended in many an Open, and he's been playing well on LIV of late.

2023 British Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 750
Scottie Scheffler 800
Jon Rahm 1400
Cameron Smith 1800
Brooks Koepka 2200
Viktor Hovland 2200
Rickie Fowler 2500
Tommy Fleetwood 2500
Tyrrell Hatton 2500
Patrick Cantlay 2800
Xander Schauffele 2800
Collin Morikawa 3300
Shane Lowry 3300
Dustin Johnson 3500
Jordan Spieth 3500
Matt Fitzpatrick 4000
Tom Kim 5000
Cameron Young 6000
Justin Rose 6000
Wyndham Clark 6000
Max Homa 6500
Tony Finau 6500
Robert MacIntyre 7000
Sam Burns 7000
Bryson Dechambeau 7500
Justin Thomas 7500
Min Woo Lee 7500
Talor Gooch 8000
Patrick Reed 9000
Adam Scott 10000
Corey Conners 10000
Hideki Matsuyama 10000
Ryan Fox 10000
Sungjae Im 11000
Brian Harman 12500
Denny McCarthy 12500
Jason Day 12500
Keegan Bradley 12500
Louis Oosthuizen 12500
Russell Henley 12500
Padraig Harrington 15000
Si Woo Kim 15000
Byeong-Hun An 17500
Joaquin Niemann 17500
Nicolai Hojgaard 17500
Sahith Theegala 17500
Sepp Straka 20000
Harris English 22500
Lucas Herbert 22500
Adrian Meronk 25000
Branden Grace 25000
Ewen Ferguson 25000
Gary Woodland 25000
J.T. Poston 25000
Kurt Kitayama 25000
Matthew Jordan 25000
Phil Mickelson 25000
Chris Kirk 27500
Adam Schenk 30000
Alex Noren 30000
Alexander Bjork 30000
Davis Riley 30000
Jordan Smith 30000
Rasmus Hojgaard 30000
Seamus Power 30000
Taylor Moore 30000
Thomas Detry 30000
Thomas Pieters 30000
Thorbjorn Olesen 30000
Tom Hoge 30000
Victor Perez 30000
Andrew Putnam 35000
Billy Horschel 35000
Brendon Todd 35000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35000
Daniel Hillier 35000
David Lingmerth 35000
Emiliano Grillo 35000
Joost Luiten 35000
K.H. Lee 35000
Matt Wallace 35000
Nick Taylor 35000
Yannik Paul 35000
Abraham Ancer 40000
Francesco Molinari 40000
Henrik Stenson 40000
Keita Nakajima 40000
Lee Hodges 40000
Michael Kim 40000
Pablo Larrazabal 40000
Richie Ramsay 40000
Thriston Lawrence 45000
Adrian Otaegui 50000
Alex Fitzpatrick 50000
Antoine Rozner 50000
Callum Shinkwin 50000
Charl Schwartzel 50000
Connor Syme 50000
Danny Willett 50000
Guido Migliozzi 50000
Jorge Campillo 50000
Kalle Samooja 50000
Laurie Canter 50000
Matthew Southgate 50000
Richard Bland 50000
Rikuya Hoshino 50000
Romain Langasque 50000
Takumi Kanaya 50000
Ben Griffin 75000
Dan Bradbury 75000
David Micheluzzi 75000
Jazz Janewattananond 75000
Kyungnam Kang 75000
Marcel Siem 75000
Nacho Elvira 75000
Sami Valimaki 75000
Scott Stallings 75000
Stewart Cink 75000
Taiga Semikawa 75000
Zach Johnson 75000
Adri Arnaus 100000
Alejandro Canizares 100000
Bio Kim 100000
Ernie Els 100000
Hurly Long 100000
Marc Warren 100000
Seungsu Han 100000
Trey Mullinax 100000
Brandon Robinson Thompson 150000
Christo Lamprecht 150000
Kazuki Higa 150000
Shubhankar Sharma 150000
Travis Smyth 150000
Darren Clarke 200000
Gunner Wiebe 200000
Jose Luis Ballester 200000
Martin Rohwer 200000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 200000
Oliver Wilson 200000
Zack Fischer 200000
Alex Maguire 250000
Connor McKinney 250000
Harrison Crowe 250000
Haydn Barron 250000
Hiroshi Iwata 250000
Kensei Hirata 250000
Kyle Barker 250000
Marco Penge 250000
Ockie Strydom 250000
Oliver Farr 250000
Taichi Kho 250000
Tiger Christensen 250000
Graeme Robertson 400000
John Daly 400000
Kazuki Yasumori 400000
Michael Stewart 400000

