2023 Barracuda Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Barracuda Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Barracuda Championship is the PGA Tour's co-sanctioned event in the Tahoe area played opposite the Open, welcoming a mix of DP World Tour players into the fray this week.

The trick this week is finding a player who can make a ton of birdies and throw in an eagle or two to capitalize on the modified Stableford scoring system.

Mitchell, Jaeger are betting favorites

The 2023 Barracuda Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is , who come into the week at +1800 betting odds. Taylor Pendrith is next best at 20-to-1.

Last week's winner Vincent Norrman and Mark Hubbard are at 25-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Chez Reavie, JJ Spaun and Patrick Rodgers are on the board at 28-to-1.

2023 Barracuda Championship first looks

Justin Suh has missed one cut since late October, and that consistency should eventually build to something.

Stephan Jaeger has done his damage this year, and he's been in the top 13 in his last two starts. But 18/1?

Grayson Murray is somehow 50/1 after finishing in the top seven in his last two starts and winning on the KFT just eight weeks ago.

2023 Barracuda Championship betting odds: Outright winner