Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 Barracuda Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

07/17/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Chez Reavie
The 2023 Barracuda Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Barracuda Championship is the PGA Tour's co-sanctioned event in the Tahoe area played opposite the Open, welcoming a mix of DP World Tour players into the fray this week.

The trick this week is finding a player who can make a ton of birdies and throw in an eagle or two to capitalize on the modified Stableford scoring system.

Mitchell, Jaeger are betting favorites

The 2023 Barracuda Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is , who come into the week at +1800 betting odds. Taylor Pendrith is next best at 20-to-1.

Last week's winner Vincent Norrman and Mark Hubbard are at 25-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Chez Reavie, JJ Spaun and Patrick Rodgers are on the board at 28-to-1.

2023 Barracuda Championship first looks

Justin Suh has missed one cut since late October, and that consistency should eventually build to something.

Stephan Jaeger has done his damage this year, and he's been in the top 13 in his last two starts. But 18/1?

Grayson Murray is somehow 50/1 after finishing in the top seven in his last two starts and winning on the KFT just eight weeks ago.

2023 Barracuda Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Keith Mitchell 1800
Stephan Jaeger 1800
Taylor Pendrith 2000
Mark Hubbard 2500
Vincent Norrman 2500
Chez Reavie 2800
J.J. Spaun 2800
Patrick Rodgers 2800
Beau Hossler 3000
Sam Bennett 3000
Akshay Bhatia 3300
Justin Suh 3300
Harry Hall 4000
Joseph Bramlett 4000
Nicholas Lindheim 4000
Nick Hardy 4000
Peter Kuest 4000
Ryan Palmer 4000
Sam Stevens 4000
Cameron Champ 5000
Grayson Murray 5000
Luke List 5000
Matthew Nesmith 5000
MJ Daffue 5000
S.H. Kim 5000
Andrew Novak 6000
Greyson Sigg 6000
Nathan Kimsey 6000
Niklas Norgaard Mller 6000
Calum Hill 6500
David Lipsky 6500
Marcel Schneider 6500
Trevor Cone 6500
Chad Ramey 7500
Matthieu Pavon 7500
Maximilian Kieffer 7500
Carl Yuan 8000
Carson Young 8000
Charley Hoffman 8000
Justin Lower 8000
Marcus Kinhult 8000
Sean Crocker 8000
Aaron Baddeley 9000
Jimmy Walker 9000
Marcus Helligkilde 9000
Scott Piercy 9000
Adam Long 10000
Augusto Nunez 10000
Chesson Hadley 10000
Erik van Rooyen 10000
Joel Dahmen 10000
Julien Guerrier 10000
Peter Malnati 10000
Ryan Gerard 10000
Scott Jamieson 10000
Sebastian Soderberg 10000
Tano Goya 10000
Troy Merritt 10000
Zecheng Dou 10000
Andy Sullivan 12500
Doc Redman 12500
Edoardo Molinari 12500
Harry Higgs 12500
Henrik Norlander 12500
James Hahn 12500
Kevin Chappell 12500
Kevin Tway 12500
Louis De Jager 12500
Russell Knox 12500
Ryan Moore 12500

