2023 British Open Championship, Barracuda Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 The Open Championship and Barracuda Championship and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have a two-event slate, with the Open in England and the Barracuda Championship in the Tahoe area. One's a major, and one's definitely not -- but the latter does have the modified Stableford scoring system.

2023 The Open Championship One and Done picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler basically isn't losing to anyone this season except his putter.

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy won last time the Open was played here in 2014, and he just won last week.

Shane Lowry: Been in the top 20 in his last three starts, all featuring great fields.

Dustin Johnson: Has been enjoying a great year on LIV, and he was T-10 at the US Open.

My pick this week is Dustin Johnson.

2023 Barracuda Championship One and Done picks

Chez Reavie: The king is back, and Reavie has to be the ticket this week.

Keith Mitchell: Mitchell somehow is not in the Open, and he might well get in, but he's the best player in this field.

Stephan Jaeger: The Jaegerbomb could be in for a big week, and he's fared particularly well in his career against majors.

Justin Suh: Suh is a cut-making machine, missing just one since October, including plenty of good finishes.

My pick this week is Justin Suh.

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks