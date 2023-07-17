2023 British Open Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 British Open Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour designated tournament at Royal Liverpool in Liverpool, England.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 British Open Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 British Open Championship preview

The Open Championship is back, and Royal Liverpool (aka Hoylake) is the host for the first time since 2014. In the modern era, it's two Opens could not have been more different in the way of conditions, but Tiger and Rory won. Maybe the Torrey Pines of the modern rota?

The best players still feel pretty obvious through the top six or seven, and then it's a little bit of a guessing game.

2023 British Open Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: He's the best player in the field and the best player on the planet. Now if he can just make a few putts, he'll win everything in sight.

2. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has found his game again, but he still has the same fatal flaws as a player that he has to overcome to win.

3. Jon Rahm: Rahm has shown the capability to play in windy conditions, and he's won two of his last nine majors. A little rest has no doubt helped him.

4. Dustin Johnson: Johnson has played very well on LIV, and he was T-10 in the US Open. I still am not sure what LIV events portend about golf elsewhere, but DJ still has it.

5. Brooks Koepka: Koepka was T-17 at the US Open despite not much caring for the host course. Been great in majors all year.

6. Cameron Smith: The defending champion is probably priced a little too low in the betting market, but his form has been good on LIV and was excellent in the US Open.

7. Rickie Fowler: Fowler was a runner-up here in 2014, and though that doesn't mean a whole lot nine years later, he did just win on the PGA Tour in a year where he's been excellent.

8. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa seems to be battling his way back to becoming a world-class ballstriker who just needs a decent week putting to be a three-time major winner.

9. Viktor Hovland: Hovland has been a factor in the last four majors, including this one a year ago. He's evolved as a player, and this is a great stage for him.

10. Shane Lowry: Lowry is a past Open winner, and he's been in the top 20 of his last three starts -- all against elite fields.