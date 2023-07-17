2023 Barracuda Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Barracuda Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour designated tournament at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif.\.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Barracuda Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Barracuda Championship preview

The Barracuda Championship is back in its typical slot opposite the Open Championship. This event has long been an opposite-field affair, and the draw is the modified Stableford scoring system.

We do have some decent players in the field, and aggression is rewarded with more points for lower and lower scores.

2023 Barracuda Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Keith Mitchell: I was somewhat surprised to find Mitchell in the field this week. I thought for sure he was in the Open. He has to be the favorite.

2. Taylor Pendrith: Pendrith finished sixth last week in Kentucky, and he should find similarly friendly results again this week.

3. Mark Hubbard: Hubbard is my guy against weak fields, and he's enjoyed a very nice season.

4. Justin Suh: Suh has missed exactly on cut since late October, and that kind of consistency should serve well against this kind of field.

5. Chez Reavie: Reavie just T-4'd at Travelers, which is a venue he loves, and he should see similar success this week given his overall form the last few months.

6. Stephan Jaeger: Jaeger has been in the top 13 in his last two starts in Detroit and the Quad Cities.

7. Akshay Bhatia: Bhatia is extremely unpredictable, but one thing we have seen is top-10 finishes in two of the weakest fields this year.

9. Beau Hossler: Hossler missed a couple of cuts in Hartford and Detroit, and then he had a nice week at the Deere. Been a decent season.

10. Nicholas Lindheim: Lindheim just won at elevation -- serious elevation -- on the Korn Ferry Tour, so there may be some carryover here.