2023 Genesis Scottish Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

07/10/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Genesis Scottish Open is the PGA Tour's non-major, co-sanctioned event in Scotland, with this being the second year for this arrangement.

The field has 30 of the world top 50 taking on a course that feels a lot like a hybrid between a parkland and links course.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +700 betting odds. Rory McIlroy is next best at 8-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay is at 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele is on the board at 16-to-1.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open first looks

Tommy Fleetwood doesn't win too often, but he's been having a great year and seems to like the venue.

Justin Rose played well his last time out at the British Masters, and he will likely be overlooked this week.

Rasmus Hojggard just won a marathon playoff on the DP World Tour in Denmark, and he showed out here last year.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 700
Rory McIlroy 800
Patrick Cantlay 1200
Xander Schauffele 1600
Rickie Fowler 1800
Viktor Hovland 2000
Jordan Spieth 2200
Matt Fitzpatrick 2200
Tommy Fleetwood 2200
Tyrrell Hatton 2500
Min Woo Lee 3300
Justin Thomas 4000
Max Homa 4000
Shane Lowry 4000
Sungjae Im 4000
Ludvig Aberg 4500
Corey Conners 5000
Justin Rose 5000
Sam Burns 5000
Wyndham Clark 5000
Adam Scott 6000
Tom Kim 6000
Aaron Rai 7000
Lucas Herbert 7000
Alex Smalley 7500
Sahith Theegala 7500
Adrian Meronk 8000
Kurt Kitayama 8000
Rasmus Hojgaard 8000
Ryan Fox 8000
Brian Harman 9000
Robert MacIntyre 9000
Eric Cole 10000
Gary Woodland 10000
Nicolai Hojgaard 11000
Seamus Power 11000
Alex Noren 12500
Alexander Bjork 12500
Byeong-Hun An 12500
Cameron Davis 12500
Jordan Smith 12500
Padraig Harrington 12500
Andrew Putnam 15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 15000
Keith Mitchell 15000
Nick Taylor 15000
Thomas Detry 15000
Thorbjorn Olesen 15000
Victor Perez 15000
Austin Eckroat 17500
Brandon Wu 17500
J.T. Poston 17500
Joost Luiten 17500
Yannik Paul 17500
Davis Riley 20000
Ewen Ferguson 20000
K.H. Lee 20000
Mark Hubbard 20000
Matthew Jordan 20000
Patrick Rodgers 20000
Taylor Montgomery 20000
Thriston Lawrence 20000
Antoine Rozner 22500
Billy Horschel 22500
Mackenzie Hughes 22500
Adrian Otaegui 25000
Eddie Pepperell 25000
Joseph Bramlett 25000
Romain Langasque 25000
Tom Hoge 25000

