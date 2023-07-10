2023 Genesis Scottish Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Genesis Scottish Open is the PGA Tour's non-major, co-sanctioned event in Scotland, with this being the second year for this arrangement.

The field has 30 of the world top 50 taking on a course that feels a lot like a hybrid between a parkland and links course.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +700 betting odds. Rory McIlroy is next best at 8-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay is at 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele is on the board at 16-to-1.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open first looks

Tommy Fleetwood doesn't win too often, but he's been having a great year and seems to like the venue.

Justin Rose played well his last time out at the British Masters, and he will likely be overlooked this week.

Rasmus Hojggard just won a marathon playoff on the DP World Tour in Denmark, and he showed out here last year.

