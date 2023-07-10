2023 Barbasol Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Barbasol Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour designated tournament at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Barbasol Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Barbasol Championship preview

The Barbasol Championship is back in its typical post-US Open slot, with the event featuring 12 of the world top 50, including a few surprising entries. Tony Finau defends here, in an event that has produced total shock winners and some very obvious ones.

TPC Deere Run is not a course for bombers, really. It's a course for precise iron players who keep it out of trouble off the tee. Make a ton of putts and win.

2023 Barbasol Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Lucas Glover: Glover had a good run in the Quad Cities last week, and he's been on a nice run in events he fancies. Why not play well against weaker competition again this week?

2. Taylor Pendrith: Pendrith's monster length should be an asset on a 7,400-yard golf course, and he showed that last time out in Detroit with a good finish.

3. Kevin Streelman: Streelman was runner-up here last year, but he's been playing kinda OK of late, so it's not an easy call.

4. Peter Kuest: Kuest has been on a minor heater, and he's been able to parlay that into some opportunities at the right time of year.

5. Andrew Novak: Novak has flown under my radar a bit for fantasy and betting, but he's missed just one cut since the end of March.

6. Josh Teater: Teater has been playing most of his golf on the Korn Ferry this year, but the Kentucky native has been playing well.

7. Grayson Murray: We have to acknowledge Murray here, as he's won on the KFT, had another T-3 there and then was T-6 last week.

8. Jazz Janewattananond: Jazz has been enjoying a decent year, and he's played really well on the Asian Tour and in spots on the DP World Tour.

9. Justin Lower: Lower is the kind of player you have to catch quickly, and he was T-8 at the Rocket Mortgage, so jump in now.

10. Troy Merritt: Merritt has played terribly all year long. He's been battling the putting yips. But he's starting to claw his way out of it and been showing out pretty well.