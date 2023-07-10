2023 Barbasol Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 Barbasol Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

07/10/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Kevin Streelman
The 2023 Barbasol Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky. welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Barbasol Championship is the PGA Tour's co-sanctioned event in Kentucky played opposite the Scottish Open, welcoming a mix of DP World Tour players into the fray this week.

Keene Trace is kind of long, but scoring isn't really an issue here for a longer player -- or, frankly, a shorter player.

Taylor Pendrith is betting favorite

The 2023 Barbasol Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Taylor Pendrith, who comes into the week at +700 betting odds. Lucas Glover is next best at 20-to-1.

Kevin Streelman is at 25-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Akshay Bhatia, Carl Yuan and Grayson Murray are on the board at 28-to-1.

2023 Barbasol Championship first looks

Glover is a great pick given his last few weeks and his affinity for weaker events in the midwest-South, but he may be running on fumes.

Andrew Novak has been flying under the radar this year, but he's missed just one cut in the last four months.

Russell Knox is working his way back into form after a pretty brutal run. He's working toward something, though this may be a better each-way bet.

2023 Barbasol Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Taylor Pendrith 1800
Lucas Glover 2000
Kevin Streelman 2500
Akshay Bhatia 2800
Carl Yuan 2800
Grayson Murray 2800
Vincent Norrman 3000
Peter Kuest 3300
MJ Daffue 3500
Niklas Norgaard Mller 3500
Andrew Novak 4000
Cameron Champ 4000
Josh Teater 4000
Justin Lower 4000
Patton Kizzire 4000
Troy Merritt 4000
Zecheng Dou 4500
Chad Ramey 5000
Jayden Schaper 5000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 5000
Marcus Helligkilde 5000
Matti Schmid 5000
Peter Malnati 5000
Ryo Hisatsune 5000
Scott Piercy 5000
Vincent Whaley 5000
Augusto Nunez 6000
Harry Higgs 6000
Julien Guerrier 6000
Kevin Chappell 6000
Alejandro Del Rey 6500
Andy Sullivan 6500
Austin Smotherman 6500
David Ford 6500
Jim Herman 6500
Jonas Blixt 6500
Nacho Elvira 6500
James Hahn 7000
Nathan Kimsey 7000
Ryan Gerard 7000
Sean O'Hair 7000
Tyler Duncan 7000
Kevin Tway 7500
Seung-Yul Noh 7500
Aaron Cockerill 8000
Adam Long 8000
Doc Redman 8000
Jazz Janewattananond 8000
Jonathan Byrd 8000
Louis De Jager 8000
Marcus Kinhult 8000
Michael Lorenzo-Vera 8000
Clement Sordet 9000
Russell Knox 9000
Ryan Moore 9000
Angel Hidalgo 10000
Brice Garnett 10000
Cameron Percy 10000
Darius van Driel 10000
Henrik Norlander 10000
Jason Scrivener 10000
Jeong Weon Ko 10000
Johannes Veerman 10000
John Axelsen 10000
John Catlin 10000
Masahiro Kawamura 10000
Matthias Schwab 10000
Satoshi Kodaira 10000
Richy Werenski 11000
Adrien Saddier 12500
Chris Stroud 12500
Cody Gribble 12500
Deon Germishuys 12500
Hank Lebioda 12500
JC Ritchie 12500
Kevin Roy 12500
Mikael Lindberg 12500
Ryan Armour 12500
Tano Goya 12500
Trevor Cone 12500

