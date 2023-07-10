2023 Barbasol Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Barbasol Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky. welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Barbasol Championship is the PGA Tour's co-sanctioned event in Kentucky played opposite the Scottish Open, welcoming a mix of DP World Tour players into the fray this week.

Keene Trace is kind of long, but scoring isn't really an issue here for a longer player -- or, frankly, a shorter player.

Taylor Pendrith is betting favorite

The 2023 Barbasol Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Taylor Pendrith, who comes into the week at +700 betting odds. Lucas Glover is next best at 20-to-1.

Kevin Streelman is at 25-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Akshay Bhatia, Carl Yuan and Grayson Murray are on the board at 28-to-1.

2023 Barbasol Championship first looks

Glover is a great pick given his last few weeks and his affinity for weaker events in the midwest-South, but he may be running on fumes.

Andrew Novak has been flying under the radar this year, but he's missed just one cut in the last four months.

Russell Knox is working his way back into form after a pretty brutal run. He's working toward something, though this may be a better each-way bet.

2023 Barbasol Championship betting odds: Outright winner