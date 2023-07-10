2023 Genesis Scottish Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour designated tournament at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Genesis Scottish Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Barbasol Championship: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | PGA Tour Event History | Recent Form | Finish Database

2023 Genesis Scottish Open preview

The Genesis Scottish Open is back in its typical pre- Open slot, with the event featuring 30 of the world top 50. We have a co-sanctioned doubleheader with the US hosting the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky as a form of an oppo event.

The Renaissance Club is a links course in concept, but it plays a lot like a hybrid of links and parkland golf. There should be a lot of birdies and scoring unless the weather plays an enormous factor.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: He's the best player in the field and the best player on the planet. Now if he can just make a few putts, he'll win everything in sight.

2. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has found his game again, but he still has the same fatal flaws as a player that he has to overcome to win.

3. Rickie Fowler: You know what? I'm putting Rick in the top three. He's been playing great, just won and seems on top of the world.

4. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay just kinda hangs around better than anyone in these better-field events, and he was good here last year.

5. Xander Schauffele: The ease with which Schauffele moves on from a win or a disappointment is remarkable, and he should do well here.

6. Viktor Hovland: Hovland had a close call in the Open last year, though the driving demands here are a bit better than the Old Course.

7. Wyndham Clark: I feel like there's going to be a bias against Clark in upcoming fantasy and betting markets, assuming he's a bit of a one-off champion, and I'm not so sure about that.

8. Min Woo Lee: Lee won this event previously, and he's been playing some really solid golf of late, with top-15 finishes in his last three starts.

9. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood has a tough time winning, but he doesn't have a hard time contending. He spring and summer have been lovely.

10. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick hasn't enjoyed the same summer as last year, but he seems to be hanging in there as he works on his game.