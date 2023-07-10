2023 Genesis Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.
For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.
We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.
Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.
This week, we have a two-event slate, with the Scottish Open in Scotland and the Barbasol Championship in Barbasoland -- er, Kentucky. Two co-sanctioned events this week, and one has 30 of the world top 50 player pre-Open.
2023 Genesis Scottish Open One and Done picks
- Patrick Cantlay: Probably saving Cantlay for a playoff event, but he was 4th here last year.
- Rasmus Hojgaard: Just won on the DP World Tour last week, and he was in the top 10 in 2022.
- Xander Schauffele: The defending champion again this week, Schauffele has enjoyed a solid year.
- Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood MC'd in his last start post-US Open, but he likes the venue and has been playing well.
My pick this week is Tommy Fleetwood.
2023 Barbasol Championship One and Done picks
- Taylor Pendrith: Pendrith has started to come on a bit lately, and this longer course should suit him.
- Lucas Glover: If you haven't been on the Glover train the last few weeks, you should hop on now.
- Peter Kuest: Kuest has been on a minor heater the last few weeks, and there's no reason it should stop this week.
- Kevin Streelman: Streelman eats up weeks like these, where he knows he has the savvy to pull ahead.
My pick this week is Taylor Pendrtih.
2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks
|EVENT
|2023-23
|2023
|Fortinet Championship
|Maverick McNealy (MC)
|N/A
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|Sahith Theegala (MC)
|N/A
|Shriners Children's Open
|Taylor Montgomery (T-15)
|N/A
|Zozo Championship
|Hideki Matsuyama (T-40)
|N/A
|The CJ Cup in South Carolina
|Cameron Young (T-23)
|N/A
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Thomas Detry (2nd)
|N/A
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|Emiliano Grillo (T-42)
|N/A
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|Denny McCarthy (T-53)
|N/A
|The RSM Classic
|Tom Hoge (MC)
|N/A
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Tony Finau (T-7)
|Tony Finau (T-7)
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Brian Harman (T-32)
|Brian Harman (T-32)
|The American Express
|Kyoung-hoon Lee (MC)
|Kyoung-hoon Lee (MC)
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Jason Day (T-7)
|Jason Day (T-7)
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Joel Dahmen (T-41)
|Joel Dahmen (T-41)
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|Max Homa (T-39)
|Max Homa (T-39)
|The Genesis Invitational
|Xander Schauffele (T-33)
|Xander Schauffele (T-33)
|The Honda Classic
|Sungjae Im (T-42)
|Sungjae Im (T-42)
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Matt Fitzpatrick (T-14)
|Matt Fitzpatrick (T-14)
|Puerto Rico Open
|Cameron Percy (MC)
|Cameron Percy (MC)
|The Players Championship
|Justin Thomas (T-60)
|Justin Thomas (T-60)
|Valspar Championship
|Sam Burns (6th)
|Sam Burns (6th)
|WGC Dell Technologies Match Play
|Tyrrell Hatton (T-59)
|Tyrrell Hatton (T-59)
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Kramer Hickok (T-46)
|Kramer Hickok (T-46)
|Valero Texas Open
|Matt Kuchar (T-3)
|Matt Kuchar (T-3)
|Masters Tournament
|Scottie Scheffler (T-10)
|Scottie Scheffler (T-10)
|RBC Heritage
|Shane Lowry (T-67)
|Shane Lowry (T-67)
|Genesis Scottish Open
|Billy Horschel (T-11)
|Billy Horschel (T-11)
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|Wyndham Clark (T-24)
|Wyndham Clark (T-24)
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Cameron Young (T-59)
|Cameron Young (T-59)
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|Adam Scott (T-8)
|Adam Scott (T-8)
|PGA Championship
|Jon Rahm (T-50)
|Jon Rahm (T-50)
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Justin Rose (T-12)
|Justin Rose (T-12)
|the Memorial Tournament
|Patrick Cantlay (T-30)
|Patrick Cantlay (T-30)
|RBC Canadian Open
|Adrian Meronk (MC)
|Adrian Meronk (MC)
|US Open
|Brooks Koepka (T-17)
|Brooks Koepka (T-17)
|Travelers Championship
|Harris English (T-60)
|Harris English (T-60)
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Ludvig Aberg (T-39)
|Ludvig Aberg (T-39)
|John Deere Classic
|Lucas Glover (T-6)
|Lucas Glover (T-6)
|Genesis Scottish Open
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Barbasol Championship
|Taylor Pendrith
|Taylor Pendrith