2023 Genesis Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

2023 Barbasol Championship: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | PGA Tour Event History | Recent Form | Finish Database

2023 Barbasol Championship: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have a two-event slate, with the Scottish Open in Scotland and the Barbasol Championship in Barbasoland -- er, Kentucky. Two co-sanctioned events this week, and one has 30 of the world top 50 player pre-Open.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Genesis Scottish Open One and Done picks

Patrick Cantlay: Probably saving Cantlay for a playoff event, but he was 4th here last year.

Rasmus Hojgaard: Just won on the DP World Tour last week, and he was in the top 10 in 2022.

Xander Schauffele: The defending champion again this week, Schauffele has enjoyed a solid year.

Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood MC'd in his last start post-US Open, but he likes the venue and has been playing well.

My pick this week is Tommy Fleetwood.

2023 Barbasol Championship One and Done picks

Taylor Pendrith: Pendrith has started to come on a bit lately, and this longer course should suit him.

Lucas Glover: If you haven't been on the Glover train the last few weeks, you should hop on now.

Peter Kuest: Kuest has been on a minor heater the last few weeks, and there's no reason it should stop this week.

Kevin Streelman: Streelman eats up weeks like these, where he knows he has the savvy to pull ahead.

My pick this week is Taylor Pendrtih.

WANT TO TALK ABOUT YOUR PICKS? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks