2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

02/06/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Patrick Cantlay at the 2021 BMW Championship


The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., welcoming 136 world-class players to the fourth full-field mainland event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is a designated event this year, meaning it features a $20 million purse in a truly unique setting for a professional golf tournament.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

We will have a hard time finding a great value here because there are 38 top-50 players in the field this week. It's unlikely to find a long-shot winner anyhow, given the course redesign about a decade ago, but the depth of field makes it even more challening.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy are betting favorites

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Jon Rahm and Rory cIlroy, who come into the week at +800 betting odds. These two are clearly the class of the field and kind of similar as players.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Xander Schauffele is at 14-to-1, while Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are at 20-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $50/year!

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open first looks

You have to consider Rahm and McIlroy here. They could get a little shorter, but you're not going to get them much longer.

Max Homa is a good horse-for-course play here, and 22-to-1 isn't a bad number for a guy who won two weeks ago.

Chris Kirk would be one of my few long-shot plays this week given current form and a solid-enough course history.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 800
Rory McIlroy 800
Scottie Scheffler 1200
Xander Schauffele 1400
Collin Morikawa 2000
Justin Thomas 2000
Patrick Cantlay 2000
Tony Finau 2000
Max Homa 2200
Sungjae Im 2500
Cameron Young 2800
Tom Kim 2800
Viktor Hovland 3000
Matt Fitzpatrick 3300
Hideki Matsuyama 3500
Jordan Spieth 3500
Sam Burns 4500
Sahith Theegala 5000
Tyrrell Hatton 5000
Jason Day 5500
Alex Noren 6000
Shane Lowry 6000
Taylor Montgomery 6000
Si Woo Kim 6600
Tommy Fleetwood 6600
Corey Conners 7000
Rickie Fowler 7000
Russell Henley 7000
Seamus Power 7000
Billy Horschel 7500
Keegan Bradley 7500
Aaron Wise 8000
Andrew Putnam 8000
Brian Harman 8000
J T Poston 8000
Keith Mitchell 8000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 8000
Lucas Herbert 8000
Maverick McNealy 8000
Tom Hoge 8000
Chris Kirk 9000
Adam Hadwin 10000
Denny McCarthy 10000
Matt Kuchar 10000
J J Spaun 11000
Taylor Pendrith 11000
Brendan Steele 12500
Brendon Todd 12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12500
Francesco Molinari 12500
Taylor Moore 14000
Gary Woodland 15000
Harris English 15000
Hayden Buckley 15000
Joel Dahmen 15000
Kurt Kitayama 15000
Luke List 15000
Scott Stallings 15000
Wyndham Clark 15000
Beau Hossler 17500
Cameron Champ 17500
Davis Thompson 17500
Emiliano Grillo 17500
Garrick Higgo 17500
Kevin Kisner 20000
Mackenzie Hughes 20000
Martin Laird 20000
Matt Wallace 20000
Matthew Nesmith 20000
Nate Lashley 20000
Patrick Rodgers 20000
Trey Mullinax 20000
Aaron Rai 22500
Adam Svensson 22500
David Lipsky 22500
Davis Riley 22500
Russell Knox 22500
Sam Ryder 22500
Stephan Jaeger 22500
Webb Simpson 22500
Jhonattan Vegas 25000
Ryan Palmer 25000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.