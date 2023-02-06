2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., welcoming 136 world-class players to the fourth full-field mainland event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is a designated event this year, meaning it features a $20 million purse in a truly unique setting for a professional golf tournament.

We will have a hard time finding a great value here because there are 38 top-50 players in the field this week. It's unlikely to find a long-shot winner anyhow, given the course redesign about a decade ago, but the depth of field makes it even more challening.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy are betting favorites

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Jon Rahm and Rory cIlroy, who come into the week at +800 betting odds. These two are clearly the class of the field and kind of similar as players.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Xander Schauffele is at 14-to-1, while Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are at 20-to-1.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open first looks

You have to consider Rahm and McIlroy here. They could get a little shorter, but you're not going to get them much longer.

Max Homa is a good horse-for-course play here, and 22-to-1 isn't a bad number for a guy who won two weeks ago.

Chris Kirk would be one of my few long-shot plays this week given current form and a solid-enough course history.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds: Outright winner