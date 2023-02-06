2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open preview

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is this week, and the PGA Tour moves away from California as a Super Bowl appetizer.

This is the first full-field designated event, with 38 of the world top 50 competing for a $20 million purse at TPC Scottsdale. This is a huge week.

BECOME A GNN MEMBER: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $50/year!

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm went to Arizona State, and he fortunately busted his win streak with a stinky Sunday at Torrey Pines. Get right back on that horse.

2. Rory McIlroy: Take your pick of who is No. 1 in the world, but McIlroy's driving capability should net some strong results this week.

3. Max Homa: Homa just won at Torrey, and he's got a good record here in the last three years, so why not like him?

4. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler has been a factor here in two of the last three years, including breaking through here last year. No reason that can't continue this week.

5. Justin Thomas: Thomas has posted T-25 finishes in both of his 2023 tournaments, and that's not great for him. However, his TPC Scottsdale record is great, and he does well in tougher events.

6. Xander Schauffele: Xander is probably the other big horse-for-course play this week beyond Rahm, so you should feel comfortable supporting him.

7. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa rebounded well from the Kapalua meltdown with a great week at Torrey Pines. His experience here isn't substantial, but his ballstriking travels well.

8. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay was a middling finisher at Kapalua and the AmEx, but he was runner-up here a year ago in a great tournament.

9. Tony Finau: Finau loves this kind of environment and has been playing fantastic golf for a year. Could be a huge week for him.

10. Taylor Montgomery: Who knows how Montgomery will do in this environment, but I tend to believe he will thrive with the consistency he has shown in his rookie campaign.