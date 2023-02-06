2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're back in Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. This is the first full-field designated event, with a $20 million purse on offer in a tournament featuring 38 of the world top 50 playing in front of bonkers, inebriated fans. Lots to handicap this week that isn't easy to handicap.

For 2023, I will show you my picks for two different types of one-and-done contests: full season (starting with the fall events) and full year (just 2023 events). There's a good split of leagues that run one way or the other, and I don't want to anyone to miss out on a chance to use the names I used in the fall.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open One and Done picks

Jon Rahm: Rahm didn't finish well at Torrey Pines, but that might actually be a good thing given what's on offer this week.

Justin Thomas: Thomas is a HFC play this week, but he hasn't been playing his best golf in his two 2023 starts.

Xander Schauffele: Look, you're going to use Xander in a designated event. Why not this one, given his record?

Max Homa: Homa has been a contender here in two of the last three years, and I'm not sure I'm going to use him in a major, so...

My pick this week is Max Homa. I think he'll fly under the radar somehow.

