2023 British Open Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 British Open Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this major championship event, played at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Liverpool, England, from July 20-23, 2023.
The British Open Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and more. Cam Smith is the defending champion.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 41st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The British Open Championship is the final men's major of the year, with the oldest major championship capping off the major season. The Barracuda Championship is the event played opposite the Open Championship, with both events this week co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Cam Davis and Adam Hadwin are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for a $16.5 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Will Zalatoris is the only player to not play.
2023 British Open Championship field
|PLAYER
|Abraham Ancer
|Adri Arnaus
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Kyle Barker
|Haydn Barron
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Alexander Björk
|Richard Bland
|Dan Bradbury
|Keegan Bradley
|Sam Burns
|Jorge Campillo
|Alejandro Cañizares
|Laurie Canter
|Patrick Cantlay
|Tiger Christensen
|Stewart Cink
|Wyndham Clark
|Darren Clarke
|Corey Conners
|Harrison Crowe
|John Daly
|Jason Day
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Thomas Detry
|Ernie Els
|Nacho Elvira
|Harris English
|Oliver Farr
|Ewen Ferguson
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Tony Finau
|Zack Fischer
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Talor Gooch
|Branden Grace
|Ben Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Seungsu Han
|Brian Harman
|Padraig Harrington
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Russell Henley
|Lucas Herbert
|Kazuki Higa
|Daniel Hillier
|Kensei Hirata
|Lee Hodges
|Tom Hoge
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Viktor Hovland
|Sungjae Im
|Hiroshi Iwata
|Jazz Janewattananond
|Dustin Johnson
|Zach Johnson
|Matthew Jordan
|Takumi Kanaya
|Kyung Nam Kang
|Taichi Kho
|Bio Kim
|Michael Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kurt Kitayama
|Brooks Koepka
|Christo Lamprecht
|Romain Langasque
|Pablo Larrazabal
|Thriston Lawrence
|K.H. Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|Hurly Long
|Shane Lowry
|Joost Luiten
|Robert MacIntyre
|Alex Maguire
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Rory McIlroy
|Connor McKinney
|Adrian Meronk
|David Micheluzzi
|Phil Mickelson
|Guido Migliozzi
|Francesco Molinari
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Trey Mullinax
|Keita Nakajima
|Joaquin Niemann
|Alex Noren
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Adrian Otaegui
|Yannik Paul
|Marco Penge
|Victor Perez
|Thomas Pieters
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Jon Rahm
|Richie Ramsay
|Patrick Reed
|Davis Riley
|Graeme Robertson
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|Martin Rohwer
|Justin Rose
|Antoine Rozner
|Kalle Samooja
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Charl Schwartzel
|Adam Scott
|Taiga Semikawa
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Callum Shinkwin
|Marcel Siem
|Cameron Smith
|Jordan Smith
|Travis Smyth
|Matthew Southgate
|Jordan Spieth
|Scott Stallings
|Henrik Stenson
|Michael Stewart
|Sepp Straka
|Ockie Strydom
|Connor Syme
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Brendon Todd
|Sami Valimaki
|Matt Wallace
|Marc Warren
|Gunner Wiebe
|Danny Willett
|Oliver Wilson
|Gary Woodland
|Kazuki Yasumori
|Cameron Young
Top 50 players in 2023 British Open Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Jon Rahm
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|6
|Xander Schauffele
|7
|Cameron Smith
|8
|Max Homa
|9
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|10
|Jordan Spieth
|11
|Wyndham Clark
|12
|Brooks Koepka
|14
|Tony Finau
|15
|Keegan Bradley
|16
|Tyrrell Hatton
|17
|Sam Burns
|18
|Cameron Young
|19
|Collin Morikawa
|20
|Justin Thomas
|21
|Rickie Fowler
|22
|Tommy Fleetwood
|23
|Sungjae Im
|24
|Kurt Kitayama
|25
|Tom Kim
|26
|Jason Day
|27
|Sepp Straka
|28
|Brian Harman
|29
|Justin Rose
|30
|Shane Lowry
|31
|Hideki Matsuyama
|32
|Denny McCarthy
|33
|Sahith Theegala
|34
|Corey Conners
|35
|Russell Henley
|36
|Si Woo Kim
|37
|Harris English
|38
|Adam Scott
|39
|Chris Kirk
|40
|Joaquin Niemann
|41
|Emiliano Grillo
|42
|Tom Hoge
|43
|Ryan Fox
|44
|Billy Horschel
|45
|Adam Schenk
|46
|Nick Taylor
|47
|Min Woo Lee
|48
|Taylor Moore
|49
|Adrian Meronk
|50
|Seamus Power