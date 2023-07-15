2023 British Open Championship field: Players, rankings
Open Championship PGA Tour

2023 British Open Championship field: Players, rankings

07/15/2023

A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
The 2023 British Open Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this major championship event, played at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Liverpool, England, from July 20-23, 2023.

The British Open Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and more. Cam Smith is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 41st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The British Open Championship is the final men's major of the year, with the oldest major championship capping off the major season. The Barracuda Championship is the event played opposite the Open Championship, with both events this week co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Cam Davis and Adam Hadwin are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $16.5 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Will Zalatoris is the only player to not play.

2023 British Open Championship field

PLAYER
Abraham Ancer
Adri Arnaus
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
Kyle Barker
Haydn Barron
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Alexander Björk
Richard Bland
Dan Bradbury
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Jorge Campillo
Alejandro Cañizares
Laurie Canter
Patrick Cantlay
Tiger Christensen
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Darren Clarke
Corey Conners
Harrison Crowe
John Daly
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry
Ernie Els
Nacho Elvira
Harris English
Oliver Farr
Ewen Ferguson
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
Tony Finau
Zack Fischer
Alex Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Talor Gooch
Branden Grace
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Seungsu Han
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Kazuki Higa
Daniel Hillier
Kensei Hirata
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Rasmus Hojgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino
Viktor Hovland
Sungjae Im
Hiroshi Iwata
Jazz Janewattananond
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Matthew Jordan
Takumi Kanaya
Kyung Nam Kang
Taichi Kho
Bio Kim
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Brooks Koepka
Christo Lamprecht
Romain Langasque
Pablo Larrazabal
Thriston Lawrence
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Hurly Long
Shane Lowry
Joost Luiten
Robert MacIntyre
Alex Maguire
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Connor McKinney
Adrian Meronk
David Micheluzzi
Phil Mickelson
Guido Migliozzi
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Trey Mullinax
Keita Nakajima
Joaquin Niemann
Alex Noren
Thorbjørn Olesen
Louis Oosthuizen
Adrian Otaegui
Yannik Paul
Marco Penge
Victor Perez
Thomas Pieters
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Richie Ramsay
Patrick Reed
Davis Riley
Graeme Robertson
Brandon Robinson Thompson
Martin Rohwer
Justin Rose
Antoine Rozner
Kalle Samooja
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Taiga Semikawa
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Cameron Smith
Jordan Smith
Travis Smyth
Matthew Southgate
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Henrik Stenson
Michael Stewart
Sepp Straka
Ockie Strydom
Connor Syme
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Sami Valimaki
Matt Wallace
Marc Warren
Gunner Wiebe
Danny Willett
Oliver Wilson
Gary Woodland
Kazuki Yasumori
Cameron Young

Top 50 players in 2023 British Open Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Jon Rahm
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Patrick Cantlay
5 Viktor Hovland
6 Xander Schauffele
7 Cameron Smith
8 Max Homa
9 Matt Fitzpatrick
10 Jordan Spieth
11 Wyndham Clark
12 Brooks Koepka
14 Tony Finau
15 Keegan Bradley
16 Tyrrell Hatton
17 Sam Burns
18 Cameron Young
19 Collin Morikawa
20 Justin Thomas
21 Rickie Fowler
22 Tommy Fleetwood
23 Sungjae Im
24 Kurt Kitayama
25 Tom Kim
26 Jason Day
27 Sepp Straka
28 Brian Harman
29 Justin Rose
30 Shane Lowry
31 Hideki Matsuyama
32 Denny McCarthy
33 Sahith Theegala
34 Corey Conners
35 Russell Henley
36 Si Woo Kim
37 Harris English
38 Adam Scott
39 Chris Kirk
40 Joaquin Niemann
41 Emiliano Grillo
42 Tom Hoge
43 Ryan Fox
44 Billy Horschel
45 Adam Schenk
46 Nick Taylor
47 Min Woo Lee
48 Taylor Moore
49 Adrian Meronk
50 Seamus Power





