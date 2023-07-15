2023 British Open Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 British Open Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this major championship event, played at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Liverpool, England, from July 20-23, 2023.

The British Open Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and more. Cam Smith is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 41st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The British Open Championship is the final men's major of the year, with the oldest major championship capping off the major season. The Barracuda Championship is the event played opposite the Open Championship, with both events this week co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Cam Davis and Adam Hadwin are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $16.5 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Will Zalatoris is the only player to not play.

2023 British Open Championship field

Top 50 players in 2023 British Open Championship field