2023 Wells Fargo Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., from May 4-7, 2023.

The Wells Fargo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 29th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Wells Fargo Championship is the PGA Tour's next designated tournament, with the regular stop at Charlotte getting an upgrade for the major championship host venue.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots being determined on Monday.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Carson Young and Austin Cook are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 34 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship field

Top 50 players in 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field