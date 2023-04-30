2023 Wells Fargo Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., from May 4-7, 2023.
The Wells Fargo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 29th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Wells Fargo Championship is the PGA Tour's next designated tournament, with the regular stop at Charlotte getting an upgrade for the major championship host venue.
We have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots being determined on Monday.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Carson Young and Austin Cook are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 34 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship field
|PLAYER
|Tyson Alexander
|Byeong Hun An
|Ryan Armour
|Akshay Bhatia
|Zac Blair
|Keegan Bradley
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Hayden Buckley
|Sam Burns
|Marcus Byrd
|Patrick Cantlay
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|Pierceson Coody
|MJ Daffue
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Morgan Deneen
|Jason Dufner
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Harrison Endycott
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ryan Gerard
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Glover
|Will Gordon
|Brent Grant
|Austin Greaser
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|James Hahn
|Paul Haley II
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Jim Herman
|Kramer Hickok
|Garrick Higgo
|Lee Hodges
|J.B. Holmes
|Max Homa
|Beau Hossler
|Viktor Hovland
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Zach Johnson
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kurt Kitayama
|Patton Kizzire
|Russell Knox
|Kelly Kraft
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|David Lingmerth
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Adam Long
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Denny McCarthy
|Max McGreevy
|Rory McIlroy
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Francesco Molinari
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Trey Mullinax
|Matthew NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Henrik Norlander
|Ryan Palmer
|C.T. Pan
|Taylor Pendrith
|Scott Piercy
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Doc Redman
|Davis Riley
|Quinn Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Sam Ryder
|Rory Sabbatini
|Xander Schauffele
|Adam Schenk
|Matthias Schwab
|Adam Scott
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Webb Simpson
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Sam Stevens
|Sepp Straka
|Robert Streb
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Michael Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Kevin Tway
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Nick Watney
|Richy Werenski
|Danny Willett
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Cameron Young
Top 50 players in 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|6
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|7
|Max Homa
|10
|Jordan Spieth
|11
|Viktor Hovland
|12
|Sam Burns
|13
|Collin Morikawa
|14
|Justin Thomas
|15
|Cameron Young
|16
|Tony Finau
|17
|Sungjae Im
|18
|Tyrrell Hatton
|19
|Tom Kim
|20
|Kurt Kitayama
|22
|Keegan Bradley
|23
|Shane Lowry
|24
|Sahith Theegala
|25
|Tommy Fleetwood
|26
|Joaquin Niemann
|30
|Corey Conners
|31
|Brian Harman
|33
|Chris Kirk
|34
|Jason Day
|35
|Sepp Straka
|38
|Seamus Power
|40
|Si Woo Kim
|41
|Adam Scott
|43
|Taylor Moore
|44
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|45
|Harris English
|47
|Matt Kuchar
|50
|Alex Noren