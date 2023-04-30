2023 Wells Fargo Championship field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2023 Wells Fargo Championship field: Players, rankings

04/30/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., from May 4-7, 2023.

The Wells Fargo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 29th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Wells Fargo Championship is the PGA Tour's next designated tournament, with the regular stop at Charlotte getting an upgrade for the major championship host venue.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots being determined on Monday.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Carson Young and Austin Cook are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 34 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Ryan Armour
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Hayden Buckley
Sam Burns
Marcus Byrd
Patrick Cantlay
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Pierceson Coody
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Morgan Deneen
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Brent Grant
Austin Greaser
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Lee Hodges
J.B. Holmes
Max Homa
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Denny McCarthy
Max McGreevy
Rory McIlroy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Trey Mullinax
Matthew NeSmith
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Quinn Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Rory Sabbatini
Xander Schauffele
Adam Schenk
Matthias Schwab
Adam Scott
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Richy Werenski
Danny Willett
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Cameron Young

Top 50 players in 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field

RANK PLAYER
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Patrick Cantlay
5 Xander Schauffele
6 Matt Fitzpatrick
7 Max Homa
10 Jordan Spieth
11 Viktor Hovland
12 Sam Burns
13 Collin Morikawa
14 Justin Thomas
15 Cameron Young
16 Tony Finau
17 Sungjae Im
18 Tyrrell Hatton
19 Tom Kim
20 Kurt Kitayama
22 Keegan Bradley
23 Shane Lowry
24 Sahith Theegala
25 Tommy Fleetwood
26 Joaquin Niemann
30 Corey Conners
31 Brian Harman
33 Chris Kirk
34 Jason Day
35 Sepp Straka
38 Seamus Power
40 Si Woo Kim
41 Adam Scott
43 Taylor Moore
44 Kyoung-Hoon Lee
45 Harris English
47 Matt Kuchar
50 Alex Noren

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.