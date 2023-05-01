2023 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The Wells Fargo Championship is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in Charlotte, with Quail Hollow taking back the event after the Presidents Cup last year.
The tournament has been bumped up to a designated event this year, with a tremendous field in the Queen City.
Rory McIlroy is betting favorite
The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +800 betting odds. Patrick Cantlay is next best at 12-to-1.
Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele are at 16-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Max Homa are at 20-to-1.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship first looks
McIlroy is a three-time winner here, and he has every motivation this week to get in the winner's circle this year.
Keith Mitchell has been tremendous all year, and he's undervalued in this market.
Cameron Young smoked the Presidents Cup field here, and he has been playing into form.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|800
|Patrick Cantlay
|1200
|Tony Finau
|1600
|Xander Schauffele
|1600
|Collin Morikawa
|2000
|Max Homa
|2000
|Viktor Hovland
|2000
|Cameron Young
|2200
|Jordan Spieth
|2200
|Justin Thomas
|2200
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|2200
|Jason Day
|2500
|Sungjae Im
|2500
|Sam Burns
|3300
|Rickie Fowler
|3500
|Tom Kim
|3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|4000
|Matt Kuchar
|5000
|Sahith Theegala
|5000
|Brian Harman
|5500
|Corey Conners
|5500
|Shane Lowry
|5500
|Keegan Bradley
|6000
|Wyndham Clark
|6000
|Keith Mitchell
|6600
|Si Woo Kim
|7000
|Taylor Moore
|7000
|Adam Scott
|8000
|Taylor Montgomery
|8000
|Adam Hadwin
|9000
|Chris Kirk
|9000
|Denny Mccarthy
|9000
|Gary Woodland
|9000
|Cameron Davis
|10000
|Davis Riley
|10000
|J.J. Spaun
|10000
|J.T. Poston
|10000
|Kurt Kitayama
|10000
|Patrick Rodgers
|10000
|Stephan Jaeger
|10000
|Webb Simpson
|10000
|Alex Noren
|11000
|Adam Schenk
|12500
|Andrew Putnam
|12500
|Byeong Hun An
|12500
|Emiliano Grillo
|12500
|Hayden Buckley
|12500
|K.H. Lee
|12500
|Seamus Power
|12500
|Sam Ryder
|13500
|Akshay Bhatia
|15000
|Beau Hossler
|15000
|Ben Griffin
|15000
|Ben Martin
|15000
|Brendon Todd
|15000
|Harris English
|15000
|Joel Dahmen
|15000
|Nick Hardy
|15000
|Sam Stevens
|15000
|Aaron Rai
|17500
|Adam Svensson
|17500
|Danny Willett
|17500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|17500
|Matt Wallace
|17500
|S.H. Kim
|17500
|Will Gordon
|17500
|Alex Smalley
|20000
|Justin Suh
|20000
|Luke List
|20000
|Mark Hubbard
|20000
|Robby Shelton
|20000
|Taylor Pendrith
|20000
|Eric Cole
|22500
|Francesco Molinari
|22500
|Garrick Higgo
|22500
|Lee Hodges
|22500
|Joseph Bramlett
|25000
|Lanto Griffin
|25000