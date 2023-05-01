2023 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Wells Fargo Championship is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in Charlotte, with Quail Hollow taking back the event after the Presidents Cup last year.

The tournament has been bumped up to a designated event this year, with a tremendous field in the Queen City.

Rory McIlroy is betting favorite

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +800 betting odds. Patrick Cantlay is next best at 12-to-1.

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele are at 16-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Max Homa are at 20-to-1.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship first looks

McIlroy is a three-time winner here, and he has every motivation this week to get in the winner's circle this year.

Keith Mitchell has been tremendous all year, and he's undervalued in this market.

Cameron Young smoked the Presidents Cup field here, and he has been playing into form.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds: Outright winner