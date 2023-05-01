2023 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

05/01/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Xander Schauffele WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Wells Fargo Championship is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in Charlotte, with Quail Hollow taking back the event after the Presidents Cup last year.

The tournament has been bumped up to a designated event this year, with a tremendous field in the Queen City.

Rory McIlroy is betting favorite

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +800 betting odds. Patrick Cantlay is next best at 12-to-1.

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele are at 16-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Max Homa are at 20-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Wells Fargo Championship first looks

McIlroy is a three-time winner here, and he has every motivation this week to get in the winner's circle this year.

Keith Mitchell has been tremendous all year, and he's undervalued in this market.

Cameron Young smoked the Presidents Cup field here, and he has been playing into form.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 800
Patrick Cantlay 1200
Tony Finau 1600
Xander Schauffele 1600
Collin Morikawa 2000
Max Homa 2000
Viktor Hovland 2000
Cameron Young 2200
Jordan Spieth 2200
Justin Thomas 2200
Matt Fitzpatrick 2200
Jason Day 2500
Sungjae Im 2500
Sam Burns 3300
Rickie Fowler 3500
Tom Kim 3500
Tyrrell Hatton 3500
Tommy Fleetwood 4000
Matt Kuchar 5000
Sahith Theegala 5000
Brian Harman 5500
Corey Conners 5500
Shane Lowry 5500
Keegan Bradley 6000
Wyndham Clark 6000
Keith Mitchell 6600
Si Woo Kim 7000
Taylor Moore 7000
Adam Scott 8000
Taylor Montgomery 8000
Adam Hadwin 9000
Chris Kirk 9000
Denny Mccarthy 9000
Gary Woodland 9000
Cameron Davis 10000
Davis Riley 10000
J.J. Spaun 10000
J.T. Poston 10000
Kurt Kitayama 10000
Patrick Rodgers 10000
Stephan Jaeger 10000
Webb Simpson 10000
Alex Noren 11000
Adam Schenk 12500
Andrew Putnam 12500
Byeong Hun An 12500
Emiliano Grillo 12500
Hayden Buckley 12500
K.H. Lee 12500
Seamus Power 12500
Sam Ryder 13500
Akshay Bhatia 15000
Beau Hossler 15000
Ben Griffin 15000
Ben Martin 15000
Brendon Todd 15000
Harris English 15000
Joel Dahmen 15000
Nick Hardy 15000
Sam Stevens 15000
Aaron Rai 17500
Adam Svensson 17500
Danny Willett 17500
Mackenzie Hughes 17500
Matt Wallace 17500
S.H. Kim 17500
Will Gordon 17500
Alex Smalley 20000
Justin Suh 20000
Luke List 20000
Mark Hubbard 20000
Robby Shelton 20000
Taylor Pendrith 20000
Eric Cole 22500
Francesco Molinari 22500
Garrick Higgo 22500
Lee Hodges 22500
Joseph Bramlett 25000
Lanto Griffin 25000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.