2023 Wells Fargo Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and Picks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | PGA Tour Event History | Recent Form | Finish Database

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're back in Charlotte at Quail Hollow for the Wells Fargo. When this event started almost two decades ago, this event was a huge deal for a big purse, and now it's back to that as a designated event this year. There are some definite horse-for-course plays here, and brute strength can go a long way.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Wells Fargo Championship One and Done picks

Rory McIlroy: Rory has won this event three times, and he's probably on a mission this week to gain back some love after WD'ing from Harbour Town.

Max Homa: Homa is a two-time winner of the event, albeit at two different venues. Perhaps a chance to prove something after a Masters lull?

Keith Mitchell: Mitchell is a fan of the venue and has been playing some lovely golf all year.

Cameron Young: Young lit this place up at the Presidents Cup, and his length and current form are big assets.

My pick this week is Cameron Young.

WANT TO TALK ABOUT YOUR PICKS? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks