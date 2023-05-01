2023 Wells Fargo Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Wells Fargo Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and Picks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | PGA Tour Event History | Recent Form | Finish Database

2023 Wells Fargo Championship preview

The Wells Fargo Championship is this week, and the field this week is strong and commensurate with a designated event (though Rahm and Scheffler have skipped this week).

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Wells Fargo Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has won this tournament three times. He loves the venue. He might have something to prove with the debacle around Harbour Town.

2. Tony Finau: Finau picked up his sixth-career win over the weekend in Mexico. He made it look easy. He should thrive at this venue.

3. Max Homa: Homa is a two-time winner of this event, albeit at two different venues. He has been a little down of late, but Quail Hollow should perk him up a bit.

4. Xander Schauffele: Schauffele is having one of those years where he probably should have a trophy but doesn't yet. He's been a strong player.

5. Cameron Young: Young has been wonderful since teaming up with Paul Tesori as his caddie. He dominated this venue in the Presidents Cup.

6. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has been playing tremendous golf lately, and he probably could be higher on this list, but I don't particularly like him at this venue.

7. Keith Mitchell: Mitchell should be a great play this week. He's been strong all year, and this is a venue that should suit him.

8. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has been tremendous all year, but he just hasn't figured out how to get another trophy in his hands. His game plays everywhere.

9. Viktor Hovland: Hovland has played somewhat sparingly through March and April, and that might make him fresher later in the year. I think he'll do well this week.

10. Justin Thomas: Last time we saw JT, he missed the cut at the Masters and followed that up with a T-25 at Harbour Town. He's n a bit of a funk, but he should break out of it soon.