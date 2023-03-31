2023 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Masters field is set with the exception of a spot available to the winner of the Valero Texas Open. There is no PGA Tour tournament entry deadline, as invited players can register right up until the tournament begins. The field is set for this event, played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., from April 6-9, 2023.

The Masters field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more. Scheffler is the defending champion

This is set to be an 88- or 89-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 25th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Masters is the first major of the year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with Augusta National inviting players to compete at their discretion based on published criteria.

The week-of alternate list is non-existent. This is an invitational event, and any players who withdraw are not replaced in the field.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with 100 points going to the winner as is standard.

The field will be playing for at least a $15 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Masters Tournament field

Top 50 players in 2023 Masters Tournament field