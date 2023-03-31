2023 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Masters field is set with the exception of a spot available to the winner of the Valero Texas Open. There is no PGA Tour tournament entry deadline, as invited players can register right up until the tournament begins. The field is set for this event, played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., from April 6-9, 2023.
The Masters field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more. Scheffler is the defending champion
This is set to be an 88- or 89-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 25th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Masters is the first major of the year.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with Augusta National inviting players to compete at their discretion based on published criteria.
The week-of alternate list is non-existent. This is an invitational event, and any players who withdraw are not replaced in the field.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with 100 points going to the winner as is standard.
The field will be playing for at least a $15 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Masters Tournament field
- Abraham Ancer
- Sam Bennett
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Ben Carr
- Cameron Champ
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Harrison Crowe
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Harris English
- Mateo Fernández de Oliveira
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio García
- Talor Gooch
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Kazuki Higa
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Bernhard Langer
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Sandy Lyle
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matthew McClean
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Larry Mize
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Kevin Na
- Joaquín Niemann
- Alex Norén
- José María Olazábal
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Mito Pereira
- Thomas Pieters
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Séamus Power
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Gordon Sargent
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Harold Varner III
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
Top 50 players in 2023 Masters Tournament field
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Rory McIlroy
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 5. Cameron Smith
- 6. Max Homa
- 7. Xander Schauffele
- 8. Will Zalatoris
- 9. Viktor Hovland
- 10. Sam Burns
- 11. Justin Thomas
- 12. Collin Morikawa
- 13. Tony Finau
- 14. Cameron Young
- 15. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 16. Jordan Spieth
- 17. Tyrrell Hatton
- 18. Sungjae Im
- 19. Tom Kim
- 20. Kurt Kitayama
- 21. Hideki Matsuyama
- 22. Keegan Bradley
- 23. Shane Lowry
- 24. Billy Horschel
- 25. Tom Hoge
- 26. Joaquin Niemann
- 27. Tommy Fleetwood
- 28. Brian Harman
- 29. Sahith Theegala
- 30. Abraham Ancer
- 31. Justin Rose
- 32. Sepp Straka
- 33. Jason Day
- 34. Chris Kirk
- 35. Seamus Power
- 36. Ryan Fox
- 37. Russell Henley
- 38. Adam Scott
- 39. Si Woo Kim
- 40. Corey Conners
- 41. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 42. Alex Noren
- 43. Thomas Pieters
- 44. Harris English
- 46. Keith Mitchell
- 47. Min Woo Lee
- 48. Kevin Kisner
- 49. J.T. Poston
- 50. Taylor Moore