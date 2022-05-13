2022 PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for the PGA of American major championship event, played at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

The PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 31st tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the second major of the 2021-2022 season.

We do have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a likely $15 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 PGA Championship field

Abraham Ancer

Adri Arnaus

Alex Beach

Rich Beem

Oliver Bekker

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Brandon Bingaman

Richard Bland

Michael Block

Matt Borchert

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Alex Cejka

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Tyler Collet

Corey Conners

John Daly

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Dickinson

Jason Dufner

Harris English

Tim Feenstra

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Adam Hadwin

Justin Harding

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Kazuki Higa

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Sam Horsfield

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Austin Hurt

Sungjae Im

Yuki Inamori

Colin Inglis

Nic Ishee

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Jared Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Takumi Kanaya

Martin Kaymer

Si Woo Kim

Joohyung Kim

Chan Kim

Bio Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Jinichiro Kozuma

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Pablo Larrazabal

Min Woo Lee

K.H. Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Davis Love III

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Sean McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Kyle Mendoza

Troy Merritt

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Jesse Mueller

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Dylan Newman

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Shaun Norris

Zac Oakley

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Casey Pyne

Jon Rahm

Chad Ramey

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Hudson Swafford

Justin Thomas

Cameron Tringale

Erik van Rooyen

Daniel van Tonder

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Ryan Vermeer

Jimmy Walker

Shawn Warren

Bubba Watson

Bernd Weisberger

Lee Westwood

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Wyatt Worthington II

Y.E. Yang

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2022 PGA Championship field

All of the current world top 50 is in the 2022 PGA Championship field.