2022 PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for the PGA of American major championship event, played at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.
The PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 31st tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the second major of the 2021-2022 season.
We do have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a likely $15 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 PGA Championship field
- Abraham Ancer
- Adri Arnaus
- Alex Beach
- Rich Beem
- Oliver Bekker
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Brandon Bingaman
- Richard Bland
- Michael Block
- Matt Borchert
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Alex Cejka
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Tyler Collet
- Corey Conners
- John Daly
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Paul Dickinson
- Jason Dufner
- Harris English
- Tim Feenstra
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Adam Hadwin
- Justin Harding
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Kazuki Higa
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Sam Horsfield
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Austin Hurt
- Sungjae Im
- Yuki Inamori
- Colin Inglis
- Nic Ishee
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Jared Jones
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Takumi Kanaya
- Martin Kaymer
- Si Woo Kim
- Joohyung Kim
- Chan Kim
- Bio Kim
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Min Woo Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Luke List
- Davis Love III
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Sean McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Kyle Mendoza
- Troy Merritt
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Jesse Mueller
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kevin Na
- Dylan Newman
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Shaun Norris
- Zac Oakley
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- Mito Pereira
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Casey Pyne
- Jon Rahm
- Chad Ramey
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Hudson Swafford
- Justin Thomas
- Cameron Tringale
- Erik van Rooyen
- Daniel van Tonder
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Ryan Vermeer
- Jimmy Walker
- Shawn Warren
- Bubba Watson
- Bernd Weisberger
- Lee Westwood
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Wyatt Worthington II
- Y.E. Yang
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2022 PGA Championship field
All of the current world top 50 is in the 2022 PGA Championship field.