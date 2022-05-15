2022 PGA Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 PGA Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 PGA Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 PGA Championship preview

The PGA Championship is this week, and the second men's major of the year lands in Oklahoma on a Perry Maxwell design that has been restored brilliantly by Gil Hanse. Southern Hills is synonymous with hot majors, between US Opens and PGA Championships of the past. After an expected hot Thursday, though, temperatures will cool.

2022 PGA Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: The best player in the world is looked good enough at the Nelson, and he says this is his favorite golf course in the world.

2. Jon Rahm: Rahm's win in the Mexico Open didn't really change my view of him leading into this week, but his improved short game and putting did.

3. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy was runner-up in the Wells Fargo Championship in the D.C. area, and I just have a feeling about him this week. Like it might be time.

4. Justin Thomas: JT hasn't really sniffed a major since winning the 2017 PGA Championship, but he's close. He really is.

5. Jordan Spieth: Spieth should probably be in the top three, really. This is his territory, and he's playing very Spieth-like golf with great results of late.

6. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is flying well under the radar this year, but look at his results; they're not bad. There just hasn't been a win yet. But he seems to like majors.

7. Cam Smith: Smith has played next to no singles golf since the Masters, and that makes it easy to forget just how brilliant he has been this year.

8. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama was a contender in the birdiefest at the Nelson, and he should have plenty of energy for a demanding week.

9. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay won in the Zurich with Xander Schauffele and was a playoff loser in Hilton Head. He might be ready to win a major.

10. Viktor Hovland: Hovland has played once since the Masters, teaming with Morikawa in the Zurich. That rest should be good for his game and a torrid start to the year.