2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 48-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.
The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and the European Tour that was announced in November 2020.
European Tour co-sanctioned, purse-boosted events
The two tours are co-sanctioning three events on their schedules, including the European Tour's Scottish Open, which has a new sponsor in Genesis, as well the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship on the PGA Tour. The fields in all three events will feature a split of player availability between PGA Tour and European Tour pros, including spots for 50 European Tour players in the Barbasol and Barracuda Championships, which will be played opposite the Scottish Open and Irish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open will remain part of the European Tour's Rolex Series. The Irish Open, which will not be co-sanctioned in 2022, will have a purse boosted by the PGA Tour to $6 million -- nearly double the amount offered this year.
FedEx Cup playoff changes
The FedEx Cup playoffs are changing for 2021-2022 as well. The series will remain at three events, but the Northern Trust will be replaced with the erstwhile WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. The event will exit the World Golf Championships series and become the first playoff event, known as the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The other two playoff events, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, remain, with the BMW Championship going to Wilmington Country Club in Delaware for 2022.
World Golf Championships halved
Since 2009, there have been four World Golf Championships events on the schedule. However, there are just two on the 2021-2022 schedule: the WGC-HSBC Champions in China from Oct. 28-31 and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas from March 23-27.
With the Memphis-based event becoming a playoff event, the other change is the WGC-Mexico Championship dropping out of the series. A Mexico Championship is listed on the schedule as a full-field event.
The Florida Swing reunited
With the WGC-Mexico Championship, the PGA Tour's Florida Swing has been split up. However, with the event's exit from the World Golf Championships, the PGA Tour has brought back a Florida Swing that doesn't leave the state. The Players Championship anchors the swing, with the Valspar Championship back in March after being played in April/May this year at Innisbrook Resort.
The Asian Swing mostly returns to Asia
After a year in which the Zozo Championship and the CJ Cup were moved to the United States, only the CJ Cup remains in the States this season. The CJ Cup remains in Vegas, moving to Summit Club, while there are hopes to bring the Zozo and the WGC-HSBC Champions back to their home courses.
2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|WINNER
|RESULTS
|Sept. 16-19
|Fortinet Championship
|Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, Calif.
|$7,000,000
|Max Homa
|Results
|Sept. 23-26
|Ryder Cup
|Whistling Straits (Straits Course), Kohler, Wis.
|N/A
|USA
|N/A
|Oct. 30-3
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|$7,000,000
|Sam Burns
|Results
|Oct. 7-10
|Shriners Children's Open
|TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nev.
|$7,000,000
|Sungjae Im
|Results
|Oct. 14-17
|The CJ Cup at Summit
|The Summit Club, Las Vegas, Nev.
|$9,750,000
|Rory McIlroy
|Results
|Oct. 21-24
|Zozo Championship
|Narashino Country Club*, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
|$9,950,000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Results
|Oct. 28-31
|WGC-HSBC Champions
|Sheshan Golf Club*, Shanghai, China
|Canceled
|None
|Canceled
|Oct. 28-31
|Bermuda Championship
|Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|$6,500,000
|Lucas Herbert
|Results
|Nov. 4-7
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|$7,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 11-14
|Houston Open
|Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
|$7,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 18-21
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course), St. Simons Island, Ga.
|$7,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Jan. 6-9
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Jan. 13-16
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Jan. 20-23
|The American Express
|PGA WEST (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, Calif.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Jan. 27-30
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, Calif.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 3-6
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, Calif.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 10-13
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 17-20
|The Genesis Invitational
|The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 24-27
|The Honda Classic
|PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|March 3-6
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|March 3-6
|Puerto Rico Open
|Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|March 10-13
|The Players Championship
|TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|March 17-20
|Valspar Championship
|Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Fla.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|March 24-27
|WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
|Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|March 24-27
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|April 30-3
|Valero Texas Open
|TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|April 7-10
|Masters Tournament
|Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|April 14-17
|RBC Heritage
|Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|April 21-24
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|April 28-1
|Mexico Open
|Vidanta Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|May 5-8
|Wells Fargo Championship
|TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|May 12-15
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|May 19-22
|PGA Championship
|Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|May 26-29
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Colonial Country Club , Fort Worth, Texas
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|June 2-5
|the Memorial Tournament
|Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|June 9-12
|RBC Canadian Open
|St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|June 16-19
|U.S. Open
|The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|June 23-26
|Travelers Championship
|TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 30-3
|John Deere Classic
|TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 7-10
|Genesis Scottish Open
|TBD
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 7-10
|Barbasol Championship
|Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Ky.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 14-17
|The Open Championship
|St. Andrews Links (Old Course), St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 14-17
|Barracuda Championship
|Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 21-24
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 28-31
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 4-7
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 11-14
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 18-21
|BMW Championship
|Wilmington Country Club (South Course), Wilmington, Dela.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 25-28
|Tour Championship
|East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.
|TBA
|Winner
|Results