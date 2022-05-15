2022 PGA Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 PGA Championship and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the PGA Championship. Southern Hills is hosting this year, taking over on relatively short notice for Trump National in New Jersey. The Perry Maxwell design has been restored by Gil Hanse, and it's going to look so good this week. It's not going to feel like the course Tiger Woods won on 15 years ago.

Scottie Scheffler: The world No. 1 looked solid in the Nelson, and he doesn't seem to have lost any form since the Masters.

Jordan Spieth: Spieth needs the PGA for the career Grand Slam, and he's continued to show well playing his true style.

Rory McIlroy: In my heart of hearts, I think Rory McIlroy is winning the PGA Championship, but that's a hard wager to make.

Jon Rahm: I think the theory of the week should be Masters horses liking Southern Hills, and Rahm is one.

My pick this week is Scottie Scheffler. The guy says this is his favorite course in the world. I trust him.

