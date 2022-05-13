2022 PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour-sacntioned and PGA of America-run major championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.
The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, who come into the week at +1200 betting odds.
Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy are next best on the table at 16-to-1.
Three players are at at 20-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the PGA Championship, with the PGA Tour taking a pause for a week so the PGA of America can run the second major championship of the year on the men's side. Phil Mickelson is listed as defending champion, and Tiger Woods is in the field. Oh, and the world No. 1 and Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, calls this his favorite golf course in the world.
2022 PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jon Rahm
|1200
|Scottie Scheffler
|1200
|Collin Morikawa
|1600
|Rory McIlroy
|1600
|Justin Thomas
|1600
|Viktor Hovland
|2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|2000
|Cameron Smith
|2000
|Dustin Johnson
|2500
|Brooks Koepka
|2500
|Xander Schauffele
|2500
|Jordan Spieth
|2500
|Will Zalatoris
|3000
|Shane Lowry
|3000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|4000
|Sam Burns
|4000
|Daniel Berger
|5000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|5000
|Joaquin Niemann
|5000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|6000
|Tony Finau
|6000
|Sungjae Im
|6000
|Corey Conners
|6000
|Tiger Woods
|6000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|6000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|8000
|Jason Day
|8000
|Max Homa
|8000
|Talor Gooch
|8000
|Russell Henley
|8000
|Patrick Reed
|10000
|Webb Simpson
|10000
|Abraham Ancer
|10000
|Paul Casey
|10000
|Matthew Wolff
|10000
|Adam Scott
|10000
|Marc Leishman
|10000
|Jason Kokrak
|10000
|Gary Woodland
|10000
|Keegan Bradley
|10000
|Billy Horschel
|10000
|Cameron Young
|10000
|Justin Rose
|12500
|Sergio Garcia
|12500
|Maverick McNealy
|12500
|Rickie Fowler
|15000
|Harris English
|15000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|15000
|Si Woo Kim
|15000
|Bubba Watson
|15000
|Brian Harman
|15000
|Cameron Champ
|15000
|Erik van Rooyen
|15000
|Aaron Wise
|15000
|Thomas Pieters
|15000
|Alex Noren
|15000
|Seamus Power
|15000
|Tom Hoge
|15000
|Sepp Straka
|15000
|Harold Varner III
|15000
|Phil Mickelson
|20000
|Cameron Tringale
|20000
|Kevin Na
|20000
|Cam Davis
|20000
|Matt Kuchar
|20000
|Kevin Kisner
|20000
|Min Woo Lee
|20000
|Luke List
|20000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|20000
|Keith Mitchell
|20000
|Adam Hadwin
|20000
|Anirban Lahiri
|20000
|Davis Riley
|20000
|Robert MacIntyre
|25000
|Lee Westwood
|25000
|Branden Grace
|25000
|Carlos Ortiz
|25000
|Francesco Molinari
|25000
|Stewart Cink
|25000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|25000
|Mito Pereira
|25000
|Chris Kirk
|25000
|Patton Kizzire
|25000
|Lanto Griffin
|25000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|25000
|Sebastian Munoz
|25000
|Ian Poulter
|30000
|Ryan Palmer
|30000
|Garrick Higgo
|30000
|Lucas Herbert
|30000
|Kevin Streelman
|30000
|Bernd Weisberger
|30000
|Martin Kaymer
|30000
|J.J. Spaun
|30000
|Richard Bland
|30000
|Dean Burmester
|30000
|Matt Jones
|30000
|Troy Merritt
|30000
|K.H. Lee
|30000
|Henrik Stenson
|50000
|Zach Johnson
|50000
|Harry Higgs
|50000
|Padraig Harrington
|50000
|Lucas Glover
|50000
|Hudson Swafford
|50000
|Chad Ramey
|50000
|Takumi Kanaya
|50000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|50000
|Adri Arnaus
|50000
|Joohyung Kim
|50000
|Shaun Norris
|50000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|50000
|Justin Harding
|50000
|Ryan Fox
|50000
|Sam Horsfield
|50000
|Jason Dufner
|100000
|Jimmy Walker
|100000
|Alex Cejka
|100000
|Ryan Brehm
|100000
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|100000
|Chan Kim
|100000
|Oliver Bekker
|100000
|Laurie Canter
|100000
|Daniel van Tonder
|100000
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|100000
|Yuki Inamori
|100000
|Kazuki Higa
|100000
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|100000
|Bio Kim
|100000
|Davis Love III
|200000
|Y.E. Yang
|300000
|John Daly
|500000
|Rich Beem
|500000
|Shaun Micheel
|500000
|Alex Beach
|1000000
|Brandon Bingaman
|1000000
|Michael Block
|1000000
|Matt Borchert
|1000000
|Tyler Collet
|1000000
|Paul Dickinson
|1000000
|Tim Feenstra
|1000000
|Austin Hurt
|1000000
|Colin Inglis
|1000000
|Nic Ishee
|1000000
|Jared Jones
|1000000
|Sean McCarty
|1000000
|Kyle Mendoza
|1000000
|Jesse Mueller
|1000000
|Dylan Newman
|1000000
|Zac Oakley
|1000000
|Casey Pyne
|1000000
|Ryan Vermeer
|1000000
|Shawn Warren
|1000000
|Wyatt Worthington II
|1000000