2022 PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting PGA Championship PGA Tour

05/13/2022 at 3:48 pm
Golf News Net
Tiger Woods tees off on the 17th hole during the first round at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in Mamaroneck, N.Y. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Darren Carroll/USGA)


The 2022 PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour-sacntioned and PGA of America-run major championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, who come into the week at +1200 betting odds.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy are next best on the table at 16-to-1.

Three players are at at 20-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the PGA Championship, with the PGA Tour taking a pause for a week so the PGA of America can run the second major championship of the year on the men's side. Phil Mickelson is listed as defending champion, and Tiger Woods is in the field. Oh, and the world No. 1 and Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, calls this his favorite golf course in the world.

2022 PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 1200
Scottie Scheffler 1200
Collin Morikawa 1600
Rory McIlroy 1600
Justin Thomas 1600
Viktor Hovland 2000
Patrick Cantlay 2000
Cameron Smith 2000
Dustin Johnson 2500
Brooks Koepka 2500
Xander Schauffele 2500
Jordan Spieth 2500
Will Zalatoris 3000
Shane Lowry 3000
Hideki Matsuyama 4000
Sam Burns 4000
Daniel Berger 5000
Louis Oosthuizen 5000
Joaquin Niemann 5000
Bryson DeChambeau 6000
Tony Finau 6000
Sungjae Im 6000
Corey Conners 6000
Tiger Woods 6000
Matt Fitzpatrick 6000
Tyrrell Hatton 8000
Tommy Fleetwood 8000
Jason Day 8000
Max Homa 8000
Talor Gooch 8000
Russell Henley 8000
Patrick Reed 10000
Webb Simpson 10000
Abraham Ancer 10000
Paul Casey 10000
Matthew Wolff 10000
Adam Scott 10000
Marc Leishman 10000
Jason Kokrak 10000
Gary Woodland 10000
Keegan Bradley 10000
Billy Horschel 10000
Cameron Young 10000
Justin Rose 12500
Sergio Garcia 12500
Maverick McNealy 12500
Rickie Fowler 15000
Harris English 15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 15000
Si Woo Kim 15000
Bubba Watson 15000
Brian Harman 15000
Cameron Champ 15000
Erik van Rooyen 15000
Aaron Wise 15000
Thomas Pieters 15000
Alex Noren 15000
Seamus Power 15000
Tom Hoge 15000
Sepp Straka 15000
Harold Varner III 15000
Phil Mickelson 20000
Cameron Tringale 20000
Kevin Na 20000
Cam Davis 20000
Matt Kuchar 20000
Kevin Kisner 20000
Min Woo Lee 20000
Luke List 20000
Jhonattan Vegas 20000
Keith Mitchell 20000
Adam Hadwin 20000
Anirban Lahiri 20000
Davis Riley 20000
Robert MacIntyre 25000
Lee Westwood 25000
Branden Grace 25000
Carlos Ortiz 25000
Francesco Molinari 25000
Stewart Cink 25000
Mackenzie Hughes 25000
Mito Pereira 25000
Chris Kirk 25000
Patton Kizzire 25000
Lanto Griffin 25000
Pablo Larrazabal 25000
Sebastian Munoz 25000
Ian Poulter 30000
Ryan Palmer 30000
Garrick Higgo 30000
Lucas Herbert 30000
Kevin Streelman 30000
Bernd Weisberger 30000
Martin Kaymer 30000
J.J. Spaun 30000
Richard Bland 30000
Dean Burmester 30000
Matt Jones 30000
Troy Merritt 30000
K.H. Lee 30000
Henrik Stenson 50000
Zach Johnson 50000
Harry Higgs 50000
Padraig Harrington 50000
Lucas Glover 50000
Hudson Swafford 50000
Chad Ramey 50000
Takumi Kanaya 50000
Nicolai Hojgaard 50000
Adri Arnaus 50000
Joohyung Kim 50000
Shaun Norris 50000
Rikuya Hoshino 50000
Justin Harding 50000
Ryan Fox 50000
Sam Horsfield 50000
Jason Dufner 100000
Jimmy Walker 100000
Alex Cejka 100000
Ryan Brehm 100000
Ryosuke Kinoshita 100000
Chan Kim 100000
Oliver Bekker 100000
Laurie Canter 100000
Daniel van Tonder 100000
Sadom Kaewkanjana 100000
Yuki Inamori 100000
Kazuki Higa 100000
Jinichiro Kozuma 100000
Bio Kim 100000
Davis Love III 200000
Y.E. Yang 300000
John Daly 500000
Rich Beem 500000
Shaun Micheel 500000
Alex Beach 1000000
Brandon Bingaman 1000000
Michael Block 1000000
Matt Borchert 1000000
Tyler Collet 1000000
Paul Dickinson 1000000
Tim Feenstra 1000000
Austin Hurt 1000000
Colin Inglis 1000000
Nic Ishee 1000000
Jared Jones 1000000
Sean McCarty 1000000
Kyle Mendoza 1000000
Jesse Mueller 1000000
Dylan Newman 1000000
Zac Oakley 1000000
Casey Pyne 1000000
Ryan Vermeer 1000000
Shawn Warren 1000000
Wyatt Worthington II 1000000

