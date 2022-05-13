2022 PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour-sacntioned and PGA of America-run major championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, who come into the week at +1200 betting odds.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy are next best on the table at 16-to-1.

Three players are at at 20-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the PGA Championship, with the PGA Tour taking a pause for a week so the PGA of America can run the second major championship of the year on the men's side. Phil Mickelson is listed as defending champion, and Tiger Woods is in the field. Oh, and the world No. 1 and Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, calls this his favorite golf course in the world.

2022 PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner