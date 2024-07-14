2024 British Open Championship, Barracuda Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 British Open Championship, Barracuda Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 British Open Championship and Barracuda Championship, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have two tournaments with the British Open Championship and the Barracuda Championship, with both events co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The Scottish Open is going to be tricky because of the potential for nasty weather (although that made the final round so awesome last year). So it makes sense to try to protect your pick here.

The Barracuda Championship is a renamed Babasol Championship in Kentucky, and we can either try to pick the best players among the young crop or a veteran to figure it out.

2024 British Open Championship One and Done picks

  • Scottie Scheffler: How can you not go with the world No. 1 if you somehow haven't already picked him?
  • Bryson DeChambeau: I may be picking DeChambeau at the wrong time, but it's kind of hard to not use him at this point.
  • Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama has been brilliant throughout this year, albeit on a smaller scale than his better peers.
  • Ludvig Aberg: Ludvig keeps showing up for three great rounds and then struggles on Sunday, and that's bound to change, right?

My pick this week is Bryson DeChambeau.

2024 Barracuda Championship One and Done picks

  • Nick Dunlap: Dunlap has been getting his game in order and used to playing the PGA Tour.
  • Keith Mitchell: Mitchell has been in the top 18 in two of his last three starts, which is encouraging.
  • Mark Hubbard: Hubbard has been an ATM all year, and he does tend to find footing among weaker fields.
  • Mac Meissner: I'm sticking with recommending Meissner, as I think he has the game to compete well at this level.

My pick this week is Nick Dunlap.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

EVENT PICK RESULT
The Sentry Collin Morikawa T-5
Sony Open in Hawaii Eric Cole T-13
The American Express Sungjae Im T-25
Farmers Insurance Open Sahith Theegala T-64
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Max Homa T-58
Waste Management Phoenix Open Sam Burns T-3
The Genesis Invitational Adam Scott T-19
Mexico Open at Vidanta Nicolai Hojgaard T-52
Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches J.T. Poston 66th
Arnold Palmer Invitational Cameron Young T-36
Puerto Rico Open Rasmus Hojgaard T-49
The Players Championship Justin Thomas MC
Valspar Championship Brian Harman MC
Texas Children's Houston Open Jake Knapp MC
Valero Texas Open Russell Henley 4th
Masters Scottie Scheffler WIN
RBC Heritage Matt Fitzpatrick T-28
Corales Puntacana Championship Mark Hubbard T-36
Zurich Classic of New Orleans Kurt Kitayama T-23
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson KH Lee T-59
Wells Fargo Championship Wyndham Clark T-47
Myrtle Beach Classic Ben Griffin T-16
PGA Championship Rory McIlroy T-12
Charles Schwab Challenge Justin Rose T-32
RBC Canadian Open Tommy Fleetwood T-21
the Memorial Tournament Viktor Hovland T-15
US Open Ludvig Aberg T-12
Travelers Championship Patrick Cantlay T-5
Rocket Mortgage Classic Stephan Jaeger MC
John Deere Classic Sepp Straka T-61
Genesis Scottish Open Min Woo Lee 73rd
ISCO Championship Michael Thorbjornsen MC
The Open Championship Bryson DeChambeau TBD
Barracuda Championship Nick Dunlap TBD

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

