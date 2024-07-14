2024 British Open Championship, Barracuda Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 British Open Championship and Barracuda Championship, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have two tournaments with the British Open Championship and the Barracuda Championship, with both events co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The Scottish Open is going to be tricky because of the potential for nasty weather (although that made the final round so awesome last year). So it makes sense to try to protect your pick here.

The Barracuda Championship is a renamed Babasol Championship in Kentucky, and we can either try to pick the best players among the young crop or a veteran to figure it out.

2024 British Open Championship One and Done picks

Scottie Scheffler: How can you not go with the world No. 1 if you somehow haven't already picked him?

Bryson DeChambeau: I may be picking DeChambeau at the wrong time, but it's kind of hard to not use him at this point.

Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama has been brilliant throughout this year, albeit on a smaller scale than his better peers.

Ludvig Aberg: Ludvig keeps showing up for three great rounds and then struggles on Sunday, and that's bound to change, right?

My pick this week is Bryson DeChambeau.

2024 Barracuda Championship One and Done picks

Nick Dunlap: Dunlap has been getting his game in order and used to playing the PGA Tour.

Keith Mitchell: Mitchell has been in the top 18 in two of his last three starts, which is encouraging.

Mark Hubbard: Hubbard has been an ATM all year, and he does tend to find footing among weaker fields.

Mac Meissner: I'm sticking with recommending Meissner, as I think he has the game to compete well at this level.

My pick this week is Nick Dunlap.

