2024 John Deere Classic: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 John Deere Classic is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 John Deere Classic rankings.

2024 John Deere Classic Tournament preview

The John Deere Classic is this week, and the PGA Tour has moved to the Quad Cities for a cult-classic favorite on the schedule. TPC Deere Run is a par-71, tree-lined golf course with fairly large targets and plenty of chances to score.

2024 John Deere Classic Tournament rankings: Top 10 teams

1. Sungjae Im: Sungjae has been playing well the last couple of months, and he seems to be on a mission to lock down a win this week.

2. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has been in the top five in his last two starts, so maybe he has found something here after a middling year.

3. Sepp Straka: The defending champion comes in having played some brilliant golf recently, looking back 60 days or so.

4. Aaron Rai: Rai couldn't quite get it done in Detroit last week, but he's been playing tremendous golf lately.

5. Denny McCarthy: Denny has been playing pretty well recently, though he's languishing in the low 30s on the leaderboard. Sixth here each of the last two years.

6. JT Poston: The Postman has been in the top six here in the last two years, including a win in 2022.

7. Jason Day: Day has been all over the place recently, and he's only posted one high finish in the last three months. Still, he's better than so much of the field.

8. Jordan Spieth: Spieth has not been good this year, at least by his standards. But he comes to a place he loves and has hoisted trophies, so maybe a good place to get right.

9. Lucas Glover: Glover isn't quite playing as well as he was in part of May, but this is a course on which he thrives.

10. Maverick McNealy: McNealy looked a little rusty last week, but that's a good reason to get behind him this week on a place he likes.