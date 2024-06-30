John Deere Classic history, results and past winners

The John Deere Classic is the PGA Tour's Quad Cities event, with the tournament having been played in Illinois as an event mostly for up-and-coming players.
The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 1971, is hosted at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. The event has grown over the years but has long had tremendous community support regardless of its place on the schedule.
The event is typically one of the final events before the PGA Tour heads to the British Isles for the Open Championship.
D.A. Weibring and Steve Stricker each share the most victories in the event's history, with three wins. Scott Hoch, David Frost, Deane Beman and Jordan Spieth each have two wins.
John Deere Classic format
The John Deere Classic is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
John Deere Classic host courses
- 1971-1974: Crow Valley Country Club (Iowa)
- 1975-1999: Oakwood Country Club
- 2000-present: TPC Deere Run
John Deere Classic past sponsors
John Deere Classic has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:
- 1971: Quad Cities Open Invitational
- 1972-1974, 1980-1981: Quad Cities Open
- 1975-1979: Ed McMahon-Jaycees Quad Cities Open
- 1982-1984: Miller High Life Quad Cities Open
- 1985: Lite Quad Cities Open
- 1986-1994: Hardee's Golf Classic
- 1995-1998: Quad City Classic
- 1999-present: John Deere Classic
John Deere Classic history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2023
|Sepp Straka
|263
|−21
|2
|$1,332,000
|2022
|J. T. Poston
|263
|−21
|3
|$1,278,000
|2021
|Lucas Glover
|265
|−19
|2
|$1,116,000
|2020
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Dylan Frittelli
|263
|−21
|2
|$1,080,000
|2018
|Michael Kim
|257
|−27
|8
|$1,044,000
|2017
|Bryson DeChambeau
|266
|−18
|1
|$1,008,000
|2016
|Ryan Moore
|262
|−22
|2
|$864,000
|
|2015
|Jordan Spieth (2)
|264
|−20
|PO
|$846,000
|2014
|Brian Harman
|262
|−22
|1
|$846,000
|2013
|Jordan Spieth
|265
|−19
|PO
|$828,000
|2012
|Zach Johnson
|264
|−20
|PO
|$828,000
|2011
|Steve Stricker (3)
|262
|−22
|1
|$810,000
|2010
|Steve Stricker (2)
|258
|−26
|2
|$792,000
|2009
|Steve Stricker
|264
|−20
|3
|$774,000
|2008
|Kenny Perry
|268
|−16
|PO
|$756,000
|
|2007
|Jonathan Byrd
|266
|−18
|1
|$738,000
|2006
|John Senden
|265
|−19
|1
|$720,000
|2005
|Sean O'Hair
|268
|−16
|1
|$720,000
|2004
|Mark Hensby
|268
|−16
|PO
|$684,000
|2003
|Vijay Singh
|268
|−16
|4
|$630,000
|2002
|J. P. Hayes
|262
|−22
|4
|$540,000
|2001
|David Gossett
|265
|−19
|1
|$504,000
|2000
|Michael Clark II
|265
|−19
|PO
|$468,000
|1999
|J. L. Lewis
|261
|−19
|PO
|$360,000
|1998
|Steve Jones
|263
|−17
|1
|$279,000
|1997
|David Toms
|265
|−15
|3
|$243,000
|1996
|Ed Fiori
|268
|−12
|2
|$216,000
|1995
|D. A. Weibring (3)
|197[a]
|−13
|1
|$180,000
|1994
|Mark McCumber
|265
|−15
|1
|$180,000
|1993
|David Frost (2)
|259
|−21
|7
|$180,000
|1992
|David Frost
|266
|−14
|3
|$180,000
|1991
|D. A. Weibring (2)
|267
|−13
|1
|$180,000
|1990
|Joey Sindelar
|268
|−12
|PO
|$180,000
|1989
|Curt Byrum
|268
|−12
|1
|$126,000
|1988
|Blaine McCallister
|261
|−19
|3
|$108,000
|1987
|Kenny Knox
|265
|−15
|1
|$90,000
|1986
|Mark Wiebe
|268
|−12
|1
|$72,000
|1985
|Dan Forsman
|267
|−13
|1
|$54,000
|1984
|Scott Hoch (2)
|266
|−14
|5
|$36,000
|1983
|Danny Edwards
|266
|−14
|PO
|$36,000
|1982
|Payne Stewart
|268
|−12
|2
|$36,000
|1981
|Dave Barr
|270
|−10
|PO
|$36,000
|1980
|Scott Hoch
|266
|−14
|3
|$36,000
|1979
|D. A. Weibring
|266
|−14
|2
|$36,000
|1978
|Victor Regalado
|269
|−15
|1
|$30,000
|1977
|Mike Morley
|267
|−17
|1
|$25,000
|1976
|John Lister
|268
|−16
|2
|$20,000
|1975
|Roger Maltbie
|275
|−9
|1
|$15,000
|1974
|Dave Stockton
|271
|−13
|1
|$20,000
|1973
|Sam Adams
|268
|−16
|3
|$20,000
|1972
|Deane Beman (2)
|279
|−5
|1
|$20,000
|1971
|Deane Beman
|277
|−7
|2
|$5,000