2024 John Deere Classic field: PGA Tour players, rankings

CMC PGA Tour

June 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Patrick Cantlay at the 2021 BMW Championship
The 2024 John Deere Classic Classic field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from July 4-7, 2024.

The John Deere Classic Classic field is headlined by the likes of Patrick Cantlay, defending champion Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 30th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to the Midwest for a run of events in a connection to Scotland for The Open.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The John Deere Classic Classic alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the evnet, with Marty Dou and Cody Gribble being the first two names on the list.

The field will be playing for an $8 million million purse, with 8 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 John Deere Classic Classic field

PLAYER
Anders Albertson
Tyson Alexander
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Daniel Berger
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Wesley Bryan
Jackson Buchanan
Hayden Buckley
Jorge Campillo
Rafael Campos
Patrick Cantlay
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Luke Clanton
Eric Cole
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Harrison Endycott
Patrick Fishburn
Dylan Frittelli
Wilson Furr
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Scott Gutschewski
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
James Hahn
Jr. Hale
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Sungjae Im
Zach Johnson
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Ben Kohles
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Denny McCarthy
Ryan McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Matt NeSmith
S.Y. Noh
Henrik Norlander
Andrew Novak
Sean O'Hair
Thorbjørn Olesen
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Raul Pereda
Chandler Phillips
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Robby Shelton
Cole Sherwood
Neal Shipley
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Hayden Springer
Jimmy Stanger
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Davis Thompson
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Sami Valimaki
Jhonattan Vegas
Tracy Vest
Camilo Villegas
Nick Watney
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 John Deere Classic Classic field

RANK PLAYER
8 Patrick Cantlay
24 Sepp Straka
27 Jason Day
28 Sungjae Im
32 Jordan Spieth
34 Denny McCarthy
40 Lucas Glover
48 J.T. Poston

