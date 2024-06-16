2024 US Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 US Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Bryson DeChmbeau, who earns his second US Open title with a win at Pinehurst No. 2 in Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina.

DeChambeau won his second-career major with a one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy, making a 4-foot par putt to get up-and-down from a bunker 55 yards out to win the tournament on 6-under 274.

McIlroy had a two-shot lead with five holes to go but missed two putts inside of 4 feet in the final four holes to lose the tournament.

DeChambeau won the $4,300,000 winner's share of the $21,500,000 purse.

US Open recap notes

DeChambeau earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

DeChambeau would have earned 750 FedEx Cup points were he an eligible PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 74 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Travelers Championship.

2024 US Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

