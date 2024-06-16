2024 US Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
June 16, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 US Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Bryson DeChmbeau, who earns his second US Open title with a win at Pinehurst No. 2 in Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina.

DeChambeau won his second-career major with a one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy, making a 4-foot par putt to get up-and-down from a bunker 55 yards out to win the tournament on 6-under 274.

McIlroy had a two-shot lead with five holes to go but missed two putts inside of 4 feet in the final four holes to lose the tournament.

DeChambeau won the $4,300,000 winner's share of the $21,500,000 purse.

US Open recap notes

DeChambeau earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

DeChambeau would have earned 750 FedEx Cup points were he an eligible PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 74 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Travelers Championship.

2024 US Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Bryson DeChambeau -6 67 69 67 71 274 $4,300,000
2 Rory McIlroy -5 65 72 69 69 275 $2,322,000
T3 Tony Finau -4 68 69 72 67 276 $1,229,051
T3 Patrick Cantlay -4 65 71 70 70 276 $1,229,051
5 Matthieu Pavon -3 67 70 69 71 277 $843,765
6 Hideki Matsuyama -2 72 66 70 70 278 $748,154
T7 Russell Henley -1 70 70 72 67 279 $639,288
T7 Xander Schauffele -1 70 69 72 68 279 $639,288
T9 Sam Burns E 73 67 73 67 280 $502,391
T9 Davis Thompson E 70 72 70 68 280 $502,391
T9 Corey Conners E 69 70 71 70 280 $502,391
T12 Sergio Garcia 1 69 71 71 70 281 $409,279
T12 Ludvig Åberg 1 66 69 73 73 281 $409,279
T14 Thomas Detry 2 69 67 76 70 282 $351,369
T14 Collin Morikawa 2 70 74 66 72 282 $351,369
T16 Tommy Fleetwood 3 70 75 70 68 283 $299,218
T16 Akshay Bhatia 3 68 71 73 71 283 $299,218
T16 Taylor Pendrith 3 71 70 70 72 283 $299,218
T19 Shane Lowry 4 74 71 70 69 284 $255,758
T19 Aaron Rai 4 69 74 68 73 284 $255,758
T21 Max Greyserman 5 71 74 72 68 285 $203,607
T21 Daniel Berger 5 73 70 73 69 285 $203,607
T21 Min Woo Lee 5 73 69 72 71 285 $203,607
T21 Brian Harman 5 71 71 71 72 285 $203,607
T21 Stephan Jaeger 5 70 70 73 72 285 $203,607
T26 Brooks Koepka 6 70 75 71 70 286 $153,281
T26 Neal Shipley (a) 6 70 73 71 72 286 $0
T26 Chris Kirk 6 71 71 72 72 286 $153,281
T26 Zac Blair 6 70 69 75 72 286 $153,281
T26 Tom Kim 6 71 68 71 76 286 $153,281
T26 Tyrrell Hatton 6 68 71 70 77 286 $153,281
T32 Adam Scott 7 70 72 76 69 287 $110,894
T32 Sahith Theegala 7 77 68 72 70 287 $110,894
T32 Si Woo Kim 7 71 72 74 70 287 $110,894
T32 Keegan Bradley 7 74 70 72 71 287 $110,894
T32 J.T. Poston 7 73 71 71 72 287 $110,894
T32 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7 72 71 72 72 287 $110,894
T32 Cameron Smith 7 71 72 72 72 287 $110,894
T32 Isaiah Salinda 7 70 72 73 72 287 $110,894
T32 Denny McCarthy 7 75 67 72 73 287 $110,894
T41 Harris English 8 70 73 74 71 288 $72,305
T41 Jordan Spieth 8 72 71 74 71 288 $72,305
T41 Frankie Capan III 8 71 70 76 71 288 $72,305
T41 Tom McKibbin 8 74 71 71 72 288 $72,305
T41 Scottie Scheffler 8 71 74 71 72 288 $72,305
T41 Emiliano Grillo 8 70 72 73 73 288 $72,305
T41 Tim Widing 8 71 68 76 73 288 $72,305
T41 Luke Clanton (a) 8 76 69 69 74 288 $0
T41 Billy Horschel 8 73 67 74 74 288 $72,305
T50 Justin Lower 9 72 73 74 70 289 $51,065
T50 Matt Kuchar 9 72 71 75 71 289 $51,065
T50 Nicolai Højgaard 9 72 69 74 74 289 $51,065
T50 Mark Hubbard 9 74 69 70 76 289 $51,065
54 Nico Echavarria 10 72 69 78 71 290 $47,370
55 David Puig 11 76 68 69 78 291 $46,501
T56 S.H. Kim 12 69 72 83 68 292 $44,545
T56 Ben Kohles 12 77 68 76 71 292 $44,545
T56 Ryan Fox 12 73 72 76 71 292 $44,545
T56 Greyson Sigg 12 76 69 75 72 292 $44,545
T56 Sepp Straka 12 70 72 78 72 292 $44,545
T56 Brian Campbell 12 73 70 75 74 292 $44,545
T56 Adam Svensson 12 73 70 74 75 292 $44,545
T56 Wyndham Clark 12 73 71 71 77 292 $44,545
T64 Matt Fitzpatrick 13 73 72 79 69 293 $42,155
T64 Francesco Molinari 13 73 72 77 71 293 $42,155
T64 Martin Kaymer 13 70 73 77 73 293 $42,155
T67 Cameron Young 14 73 72 75 74 294 $41,068
T67 Brendon Todd 14 74 71 74 75 294 $41,068
69 Dean Burmester 15 74 71 76 74 295 $40,417
T70 Gunnar Broin (a) 16 75 68 81 72 296 $0
T70 Brandon Wu 16 74 71 78 73 296 $39,982
72 Sam Bennett 17 69 72 77 79 297 $39,548
73 Jackson Suber 18 69 73 81 75 298 $39,113
74 Austin Eckroat 20 72 72 78 78 300 $38,678

