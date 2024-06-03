The 2024 Memorial Tournament purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,000,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The 2024 Memorial Tournament field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa and more of the world's best players.
The 73-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the final Signature event with a cut -- and hosted by Jack Nicklaus.
A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 50 players and ties, as well as those within 10 shots of the lead. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.
The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.
The event is played this year at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
This is the 26th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event earns 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for Signature events. The winner gets 70 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.
The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.
2024 Memorial Tournament purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POSITION
|MONEY
|1
|$4,000,000
|2
|$2,200,000
|3
|$1,400,000
|4
|$1,000,000
|5
|$840,000
|6
|$760,000
|7
|$700,000
|8
|$646,000
|
|9
|$600,000
|10
|$556,000
|11
|$514,000
|12
|$472,000
|13
|$430,000
|14
|$389,000
|15
|$369,000
|16
|$349,000
|
|17
|$329,000
|18
|$309,000
|19
|$289,000
|20
|$269,000
|21
|$250,000
|22
|$233,000
|23
|$216,000
|24
|$200,000
|25
|$184,000
|26
|$168,000
|27
|$161,000
|28
|$154,000
|29
|$147,000
|30
|$140,000
|31
|$133,000
|32
|$126,000
|33
|$119,000
|34
|$114,000
|35
|$109,000
|36
|$104,000
|37
|$99,000
|38
|$94,000
|39
|$90,000
|40
|$86,000
|41
|$82,000
|42
|$78,000
|43
|$74,000
|44
|$70,000
|45
|$66,000
|46
|$62,000
|47
|$58,000
|48
|$56,000
|49
|$54,000
|50
|$52,000