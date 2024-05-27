2024 RBC Canadian Open: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 RBC Canadian Open rankings.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 RBC Canadian Open Tournament preview

The RBC Canadian Open is this week, and the PGA Tour is back in Canada for one of the longest-running national opens in the history of the game. Hamilton has been renovated by Martin Ebert and is expected to be a great, new test.

2024 RBC Canadian Open Tournament rankings: Top 10 teams

1. Rory McIlroy: Rory has done it twice in the Canadian Open, and he's been a tremendous player the last month and change.

2. Sahith Theegala: Theegala got so close at the PGA Championship, and he's got the imagination to be able to get into a new venue quickly.

3. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood got so close last year, with Taylor becoming a national hero in that playoff. Fleetwood is playing well.

4. Tom Kim: Kim has been playing well the last few weeks, and I think he'll handle this golf course well.

5. Nick Taylor: Taylor has already enjoyed a tremendous year, and maybe being the only Canadian in 70 years to win a national open is an asset here, not a liability.

6. Shane Lowry: Lowry was awesome at the PGA Championship, though it feels like that kind of came out of nowhere relative to his solo play.

7. Mark Hubbard: Hubbard can't miss a cut on the PGA Tour this season, and he's a great pick in one-and-done.

8. Ryan Fox: Fox has been playing better lately and starting to figure out his game and how to play on the PGA Tour.

9. Maverick McNealy: McNealy is heading in the right direction and could be on a great course for his game here.

10. Cameron Young: Young is playing because of sponsor obligations, and I'm not sure how much of an edge he has here. But he's a top player in the field.