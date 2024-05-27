RBC Canadian Open history, results and past winners

The RBC Canadian Open is the PGA Tour's Canada-based event, with the tournament having been played since 1904 as one of the oldest golf tournaments in the world.

The event, which is considered a full event on the PGA Tour schedule, is hosted by Golf Canada in conjunction with the PGA Tour. The event has been moved around to various Canadian venues, though the concentration in recent memory has been in the Ontario province.

The event enjoys great support, particularly after not being played in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leo Diegel has the most victories in the event's history, with four wins, including back-to-back wins twice in the 1920s. Tommy Armour, Sam Snead and Lee Trevino have each won it three times.

RBC Canadian Open format

The RBC Canadian Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

RBC Canadian Open host courses

A total of 36 Canadian courses have hosted the RBC Canadian Open, with Glen Abbey being the most frequent at 30 times. Royal Montreal Golf Club has hosted the next-most times at 10. Three other venues have hosted six times. A total of 18 venues have hosted at least twice.

Glen Abbey Golf Course: 30

Royal Montreal Golf Club: 10

Hamilton Golf and Country Club: 7

Mississaugua Golf & Country Club: 6

St. George's Golf and Country Club: 6

Toronto Golf Club: 5

Lambton Golf Club: 4

Scarboro Golf and Country Club: 4

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club: 4

Royal Ottawa Golf Club: 2

Rosedale Golf Club: 2

Mt. Bruno Golf Club: 2

Lakeview Golf Club: 2

St. Andrews Club: 2

Beaconsfield Golf Club: 2

Pine Grove Golf and Country Club: 2

Richelieu Valley Golf and Country Club: 2

Angus Glen Golf Club: 2

RBC Canadian Open past sponsors

RBC Canadian Open has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

1904-1993, 2006-2007: Canadian Open

1994-2005: Bell Canadian Open

2008-present: RBC Canadian Open

RBC Canadian Open history & results