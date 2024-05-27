RBC Canadian Open history, results and past winners
RBC Canadian Open history, results and past winners

May 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The RBC Canadian Open is the PGA Tour's Canada-based event, with the tournament having been played since 1904 as one of the oldest golf tournaments in the world.

The event, which is considered a full event on the PGA Tour schedule, is hosted by Golf Canada in conjunction with the PGA Tour. The event has been moved around to various Canadian venues, though the concentration in recent memory has been in the Ontario province.

The event enjoys great support, particularly after not being played in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leo Diegel has the most victories in the event's history, with four wins, including back-to-back wins twice in the 1920s. Tommy Armour, Sam Snead and Lee Trevino have each won it three times.

RBC Canadian Open format

The RBC Canadian Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

RBC Canadian Open host courses

A total of 36 Canadian courses have hosted the RBC Canadian Open, with Glen Abbey being the most frequent at 30 times. Royal Montreal Golf Club has hosted the next-most times at 10. Three other venues have hosted six times. A total of 18 venues have hosted at least twice.

  • Glen Abbey Golf Course: 30
  • Royal Montreal Golf Club: 10
  • Hamilton Golf and Country Club: 7
  • Mississaugua Golf & Country Club: 6
  • St. George's Golf and Country Club: 6
  • Toronto Golf Club: 5
  • Lambton Golf Club: 4
  • Scarboro Golf and Country Club: 4
  • Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club: 4
  • Royal Ottawa Golf Club: 2
  • Rosedale Golf Club: 2
  • Mt. Bruno Golf Club: 2
  • Lakeview Golf Club: 2
  • St. Andrews Club: 2
  • Beaconsfield Golf Club: 2
  • Pine Grove Golf and Country Club: 2
  • Richelieu Valley Golf and Country Club: 2
  • Angus Glen Golf Club: 2

RBC Canadian Open past sponsors

RBC Canadian Open has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 1904-1993, 2006-2007: Canadian Open
  • 1994-2005: Bell Canadian Open
  • 2008-present: RBC Canadian Open

RBC Canadian Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY VENUE
2023 Nick Taylor 271 −17 Playoff $1,566,000 Oakdale
2022 Rory McIlroy (2) 261 −19 2 strokes $1,566,000 St. George's
2021 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 Rory McIlroy 258 −22 7 strokes $1,368,000 Hamilton
2018 Dustin Johnson 265 −23 3 strokes $1,116,000 Glen Abbey
2017 Jhonattan Vegas (2) 267 −21 Playoff $1,080,000 Glen Abbey
2016 Jhonattan Vegas 276 −12 1 stroke $1,062,000 Glen Abbey
2015 Jason Day 271 −17 1 stroke $1,044,000 Glen Abbey
2014 Tim Clark 263 −17 1 stroke $1,026,000 Royal Montreal
2013 Brandt Snedeker 272 −16 3 strokes $1,008,000 Glen Abbey
2012 Scott Piercy 263 −17 1 stroke $936,000 Hamilton
2011 Sean O'Hair 276 −4 Playoff $936,000 Shaughnessy
2010 Carl Pettersson 266 −14 1 stroke $918,000 St. George's
2009 Nathan Green 270 −18 Playoff $918,000 Glen Abbey
2008 Chez Reavie 267 −17 3 strokes $900,000 Glen Abbey
2007 Jim Furyk (2) 268 −16 1 stroke $900,000 Angus Glen (North)
2006 Jim Furyk 266 −14 1 stroke $900,000 Hamilton
2005 Mark Calcavecchia 275 −5 1 stroke $882,000 Shaughnessy
2004 Vijay Singh 275 −9 Playoff $810,000 Glen Abbey
2003 Bob Tway 272 −8 Playoff $756,000 Hamilton
2002 John Rollins 272 −16 Playoff $720,000 Angus Glen (South)
2001 Scott Verplank 266 −14 3 strokes $684,000 Royal Montreal
2000 Tiger Woods[a] 266 −22 1 stroke $594,000 Glen Abbey
1999 Hal Sutton 275 −13 3 strokes $450,000 Glen Abbey
1998 Billy Andrade 275 −13 Playoff $396,000 Glen Abbey
1997 Steve Jones (2) 275 −5 1 stroke $270,000 Royal Montreal
1996 Dudley Hart 202 −14 1 stroke $270,000 Glen Abbey
1995 Mark O'Meara 274 −14 Playoff $234,000 Glen Abbey
1994 Nick Price (2) 275 −13 1 stroke $234,000 Glen Abbey
1993 David Frost 279 −9 1 stroke $180,000 Glen Abbey
1992 Greg Norman (2) 280 −8 Playoff $180,000 Glen Abbey
1991 Nick Price 273 −15 1 stroke $180,000 Glen Abbey
1990 Wayne Levi 278 −10 1 stroke $180,000 Glen Abbey
1989 Steve Jones 271 −17 2 strokes $162,000 Glen Abbey
1988 Ken Green 275 −13 1 stroke $135,000 Glen Abbey
1987 Curtis Strange (2) 276 −12 3 strokes $108,000 Glen Abbey
1986 Bob Murphy 280 −8 3 strokes $108,000 Glen Abbey
1985 Curtis Strange 279 −9 2 strokes $86,507 Glen Abbey
1984 Greg Norman 278 −10 2 strokes $72,000 Glen Abbey
1983 John Cook 277 −7 Playoff $63,000 Glen Abbey
1982 Bruce Lietzke (2) 277 −7 2 strokes $76,500 Glen Abbey
1981 Peter Oosterhuis 280 −4 1 stroke $76,500 Glen Abbey
1980 Bob Gilder 274 −6 2 strokes $63,000 Royal Montreal
1979 Lee Trevino (3) 281 −3 3 strokes $63,000 Glen Abbey
1978 Bruce Lietzke 283 −1 1 stroke $50,000 Glen Abbey
1977 Lee Trevino (2) 280 −8 4 strokes $45,000 Glen Abbey
1976 Jerry Pate 267 −13 4 strokes $40,000 Essex
1975 Tom Weiskopf (2) 274 −6 Playoff $40,000 Royal Montreal
1974 Bobby Nichols 270 −10 4 strokes $40,000 Mississaugua
1973 Tom Weiskopf 278 −6 2 strokes $35,000 Richelieu Valley
1972 Gay Brewer 275 −9 1 stroke $30,000 Cherry Hill
1971 Lee Trevino[a] 275 −13 Playoff $30,000 Richelieu Valley
1970 Kermit Zarley 279 −9 3 strokes $25,000 London Hunt
1969 Tommy Aaron 275 −13 Playoff $25,000 Pine Grove
1968 Bob Charles 274 −6 2 strokes $25,000 St. George's
1967 Billy Casper 279 −5 Playoff $30,000 Montreal Municipal
1966 Don Massengale 280 −4 3 strokes $20,000 Shaughnessy
1965 Gene Littler 273 −7 1 stroke $20,000 Mississaugua
1964 Kel Nagle 277 −11 2 strokes $7,500 Pine Grove
1963 Doug Ford (2) 280 −4 1 stroke $9,000 Scarboro
1962 Ted Kroll 278 −10 2 strokes $4,300 Laval-sur-le-Lac
1961 Jacky Cupit 270 −10 5 strokes $4,300 Niakwa
1960 Art Wall Jr. 269 −19 6 strokes $3,500 St. George's
1959 Doug Ford 276 −12 2 strokes $3,500 Islesmere
1958 Wes Ellis 267 −13 1 stroke $3,500 Royal Mayfair
1957 George Bayer 271 −13 2 strokes $3,500 Westmount
1956 Doug Sanders (a) 273 −11 Playoff $2,400 Beaconsfield
1955 Arnold Palmer 265 −23 4 strokes $2,400 Weston
1954 Pat Fletcher 280 −8 4 strokes $3,000 Point Grey
1953 Dave Douglas 273 −11 1 stroke $3,000 Scarboro
1952 Johnny Palmer 263 −25 11 strokes $3,000 St. Charles
1951 Jim Ferrier (2) 273 −7 2 strokes $2,250 Mississaugua
1950 Jim Ferrier 271 −17 3 strokes $2,000 Royal Montreal
1949 Dutch Harrison 271 −17 4 strokes $2,000 St. George's
1948 Charles Congdon 280 −4 3 strokes $2,000 Shaughnessy
1947 Bobby Locke 268 −16 2 strokes $2,000 Scarboro
1946 George Fazio 278 −6 Playoff $2,000 Beaconsfield
1945 Byron Nelson 280 E[24] 4 strokes $2,000 Thornhill
1944 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1943 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1942 Craig Wood 275 −13 4 strokes $1,000 Mississaugua
1941 Sam Snead (3) 274 −6 2 strokes $1,000 Lambton
1940 Sam Snead (2) 281 −3 Playoff $1,000 Scarboro
1939 Jug McSpaden 282 2 5 strokes $1,000 Riverside
1938 Sam Snead 277 −11 Playoff $1,000 Mississaugua
1937 Harry Cooper (2) 285 5 2 strokes $1,000 St. Andrews Club
1936 Lawson Little 271 −9 8 strokes $1,000 St. Andrews Club
1935 Gene Kunes 280 −8 2 strokes $500 Summerlea
1934 Tommy Armour (3) 287 −1 2 strokes $500 Lakeview
1933 Joe Kirkwood Sr. 282 −2 8 strokes $500 St. George's
1932 Harry Cooper 290 2 3 strokes $500 Ottawa Hunt
1931 Walter Hagen 292 4 Playoff $500 Mississaugua
1930 Tommy Armour (2) 273 −7 Playoff $500 Hamilton
1929 Leo Diegel (4) 274 −6 3 strokes $400 Kanawaki
1928 Leo Diegel (3) 282 −2 2 strokes $400 Rosedale
1927 Tommy Armour 288 E 1 stroke $400 Toronto GC
1926 Macdonald Smith 283 3 3 strokes $500 Royal Montreal
1925 Leo Diegel (2) 295 11 2 strokes $500 Lambton
1924 Leo Diegel 285 1 2 strokes $400 Mt. Bruno
1923 Clarence Hackney 295 7 5 strokes $350 Lakeview
1922 Al Watrous 303 19 1 stroke $250 Mt. Bruno
1921 William Trovinger 293 5 3 strokes $250 Toronto GC
1920 James Douglas Edgar (2) 298 10 Playoff $300 Rivermead
1919 James Douglas Edgar 278 −2 16 strokes $200 Hamilton
1918 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1917 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1916 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1915 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1914 Karl Keffer (2) 300 12 1 stroke $100 Toronto GC
1913 Albert Murray (2) 295 15 6 strokes $100 Royal Montreal
1912 George Sargent 299 19 1 stroke $100 Rosedale
1911 Charlie Murray (2) 314 26 2 strokes $100 Royal Ottawa
1910 Daniel Kenny 303 19 4 strokes $100 Lambton
1909 Karl Keffer 309 21 3 strokes $100 Toronto GC
1908 Albert Murray 300 20 4 strokes $80 Royal Montreal
1907 Percy Barrett 306 22 2 strokes $80 Lambton
1906 Charlie Murray 170 26 1 stroke $70 Royal Ottawa
1905 George Cumming 148 8 3 strokes $60 Toronto GC
1904 Jack Oke 156 16 2 strokes $60 Royal Montreal

