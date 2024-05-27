2024 RBC Canadian Open field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, from May 30 - June 2, 2024.

The RBC Canadian Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 25th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to Canada for one of the longest-running national opens that was won last year by Nick Taylor.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The RBC Canadian Open alternate list will be used to replace any players who withdraw from the field ahead of the tournament, with Sean O'Hair and Richy Werenski being the first two names on the list.

The field will be playing for a $9.4 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 RBC Canadian Open field

Top 50 players in 2024 RBC Canadian Open field