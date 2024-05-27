2024 RBC Canadian Open field: PGA Tour players, rankings
May 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2024 RBC Canadian Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, from May 30 - June 2, 2024.

The RBC Canadian Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 25th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to Canada for one of the longest-running national opens that was won last year by Nick Taylor.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The RBC Canadian Open alternate list will be used to replace any players who withdraw from the field ahead of the tournament, with Sean O'Hair and Richy Werenski being the first two names on the list.

The field will be playing for a $9.4 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 RBC Canadian Open field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Matthew Anderson
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Wil Bateman
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Sam Burns
Jorge Campillo
Rafael Campos
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Sam Choi
Stewart Cink
Aaron Cockerill
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Myles Creighton
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Alistair Docherty
Kevin Dougherty
Jared du Toit
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Harrison Endycott
Patrick Fishburn
Tommy Fleetwood
Ryan Fox
Wilson Furr
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Scott Gutschewski
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
David Hearn
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Nicolai Højgaard
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Zach Johnson
Cam Kellett
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Tom Kim
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Jake Lane
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Richard T. Lee
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Stuart Macdonald
Robert MacIntyre
Ben Martin
Justin Matthews
Ryan McCormick
Ashton McCulloch
Rory McIlroy
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Ryan Moore
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Thorbjørn Olesen
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Étienne Papineau
Taylor Pendrith
Raul Pereda
Victor Perez
Chandler Phillips
Marc-Olivier Plasse
Seamus Power
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Sam Ryder
Matti Schmid
Adam Scott
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Springer
Sam Stevens
Kevin Stinson
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Josh Teater
Sahith Theegala
Davis Thompson
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Mike Weir
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 RBC Canadian Open field

RANK PLAYER
3 Rory McIlroy
12 Sahith Theegala
13 Tommy Fleetwood
18 Cameron Young
26 Tom Kim
27 Sam Burns
30 Nick Taylor
33 Shane Lowry
38 Akshay Bhatia
40 Nicolai Højgaard
45 Eric Cole
49 Corey Conners

