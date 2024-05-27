2024 RBC Canadian Open field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, from May 30 - June 2, 2024.
The RBC Canadian Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 25th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to Canada for one of the longest-running national opens that was won last year by Nick Taylor.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The RBC Canadian Open alternate list will be used to replace any players who withdraw from the field ahead of the tournament, with Sean O'Hair and Richy Werenski being the first two names on the list.
The field will be playing for a $9.4 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 RBC Canadian Open field
|PLAYER
|Tyson Alexander
|Matthew Anderson
|Aaron Baddeley
|Paul Barjon
|Erik Barnes
|Wil Bateman
|Daniel Berger
|Akshay Bhatia
|
|Zac Blair
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Wesley Bryan
|Hayden Buckley
|Sam Burns
|Jorge Campillo
|
|Rafael Campos
|Bud Cauley
|Cameron Champ
|Kevin Chappell
|Sam Choi
|Stewart Cink
|Aaron Cockerill
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|Parker Coody
|Pierceson Coody
|Austin Cook
|Myles Creighton
|Trace Crowe
|Joel Dahmen
|Alistair Docherty
|Kevin Dougherty
|Jared du Toit
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Harrison Endycott
|Patrick Fishburn
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Ryan Fox
|Wilson Furr
|Brice Garnett
|Doug Ghim
|Michael Gligic
|Max Greyserman
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Scott Gutschewski
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|David Hearn
|Garrick Higgo
|Joe Highsmith
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Rico Hoey
|Charley Hoffman
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Zach Johnson
|Cam Kellett
|Chan Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Tom Kim
|Kevin Kisner
|Patton Kizzire
|Kelly Kraft
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Jake Lane
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|Richard T. Lee
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|Stuart Macdonald
|Robert MacIntyre
|Ben Martin
|Justin Matthews
|Ryan McCormick
|Ashton McCulloch
|Rory McIlroy
|Maverick McNealy
|Mac Meissner
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Ryan Moore
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Henrik Norlander
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Ryan Palmer
|C.T. Pan
|Étienne Papineau
|Taylor Pendrith
|Raul Pereda
|Victor Perez
|Chandler Phillips
|Marc-Olivier Plasse
|Seamus Power
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Sam Ryder
|Matti Schmid
|Adam Scott
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Ben Silverman
|David Skinns
|Roger Sloan
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Hayden Springer
|Sam Stevens
|Kevin Stinson
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Nick Taylor
|Josh Teater
|Sahith Theegala
|Davis Thompson
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|Sami Valimaki
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Camilo Villegas
|Matt Wallace
|Mike Weir
|Vince Whaley
|Tom Whitney
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Cameron Young
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2024 RBC Canadian Open field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|12
|Sahith Theegala
|13
|Tommy Fleetwood
|18
|Cameron Young
|26
|Tom Kim
|27
|Sam Burns
|30
|Nick Taylor
|33
|Shane Lowry
|38
|Akshay Bhatia
|40
|Nicolai Højgaard
|45
|Eric Cole
|49
|Corey Conners