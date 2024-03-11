2024 The Players Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 The Players Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 The Players Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 The Players Championship preview

The Players Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour continues the Florida Swing at their home for their crown jewel of the season. Look, it's hard to win this tournament, but the last four winners have been studs. If you believe in the Theory of Dueness, then we're due for an out-of-nowhere champion.

2024 The Players Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: If Scottie Scheffler can just not putt badly, he wins a lot of tournaments. But the title has never been defended successfully at Sawgrass.

2. Shane Lowry: In consecutive tournaments, Lowry has put himself in position to win and then just didn't get it done on Sunday. He's in a good place, though.

3. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy shows signs of greatness off the tee, but his approach play is substandard, and his putting continues to lag.

4. Wyndham Clark: I gotta tell you, this feels like a Wyndham Clark tournament. He likes the tough ones, got close last time around, and he might really embrace the villain role after a rules incident last week.

5. Will Zalatoris: Willy Z is playing awfully well at the moment, and no one seems to be complaining about the putter. Could be a big week.

6. Max Homa: Homa is coming around after a T-16 and a T-8 in his last two tournaments, so he could go 8 (well, 7) better this week, too.

7. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki didn't play well on Sunday at Bay Hill, but he's clearly found something, and he has a good track record here.

8. Sahith Theegala: Theegala has been in the top six in two of his last three starts, and he has the imagination to make this course work for him.

9. Xander Schauffele: Schauffele has to get some consideration because he plays so consistently relative to his peers, but he and this course do not get along.

10. Brian Harman: Harman really enjoys slapping it around Sawgrass. He can play the golf course well, and he thrives on the tougher challenges.