2024 The Sentry betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 The Sentry will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii, welcoming 59 world-class players to the first event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The The Sentry is the first PGA Tour event of the new calendar-year schedule. The field is made up of top 50 from last year's FedEx Cup eligibility standings are invited along with any PGA Tour winners since the last edition of this event.

2024 The Sentry: Tournament Model | Field | Rankings | Horses for Courses | DFS Picks | Betting Odds | One and Done | Course Breakdown | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database

Jon Rahm would be defending champion had he not gone to LIV, and the last two winners of this event (Cam Smith) are with the Saudi league now.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 The Sentry betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Viktor Hovland is next best at 17-to-2, with Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg each at 14-to-1, priced on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are next best on the table at 16-to-1.

2024 The Sentry betting picks and first looks

Collin Morikawa has the best experience at this venue, and he finished the year well with a win at the Zozo and a decent Hero World Challenge finish.

Jordan Spieth set a PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record here, and he was OK here last year. His errant driving isn't crushed here.

Sepp Straka may be in line for a big year, as he was strong throughout the fall, including a runner-up at the Hero to end the year.

2024 The Sentry betting odds: Outright winner