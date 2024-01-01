2024 The Sentry betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2024 The Sentry betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

01/01/2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Viktor Hovland
The 2024 The Sentry will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii, welcoming 59 world-class players to the first event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The The Sentry is the first PGA Tour event of the new calendar-year schedule. The field is made up of top 50 from last year's FedEx Cup eligibility standings are invited along with any PGA Tour winners since the last edition of this event.

Jon Rahm would be defending champion had he not gone to LIV, and the last two winners of this event (Cam Smith) are with the Saudi league now.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 The Sentry betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Viktor Hovland is next best at 17-to-2, with Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg each at 14-to-1, priced on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are next best on the table at 16-to-1.

2024 The Sentry betting picks and first looks

Collin Morikawa has the best experience at this venue, and he finished the year well with a win at the Zozo and a decent Hero World Challenge finish.

Jordan Spieth set a PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record here, and he was OK here last year. His errant driving isn't crushed here.

Sepp Straka may be in line for a big year, as he was strong throughout the fall, including a runner-up at the Hero to end the year.

2024 The Sentry betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 600
Viktor Hovland 850
Collin Morikawa 1400
Ludvig Aberg 1400
Max Homa 1400
Patrick Cantlay 1600
Xander Schauffele 1600
Matt Fitzpatrick 2000
Jordan Spieth 2200
Tom Kim 2200
Tony Finau 2200
Sungjae Im 3000
Cameron Young 3500
Tommy Fleetwood 3500
Tyrrell Hatton 3500
Jason Day 4000
Rickie Fowler 4000
Russell Henley 4000
Sam Burns 4000
Hideki Matsuyama 4500
Wyndham Clark 4500
Sepp Straka 5000
Keegan Bradley 5500
Brian Harman 6000
Cameron Davis 6000
Corey Conners 6500
Denny McCarthy 6500
Sahith Theegala 6500
Eric Cole 7000
Justin Rose 7000
J.T. Poston 8000
Harris English 9000
Luke List 9000
Adam Svensson 10000
Akshay Bhatia 10000
Byeong-Hun An 10000
Lucas Glover 10000
Si Woo Kim 10000
Adam Hadwin 12500
Andrew Putnam 12500
Brendon Todd 12500
Emiliano Grillo 12500
Erik van Rooyen 12500
Kurt Kitayama 12500
Mackenzie Hughes 12500
Matt Wallace 12500
Vincent Norrman 12500
Adam Schenk 15000
Camilo Villegas 15000
Chris Kirk 15000
Nick Taylor 15000
Patrick Rodgers 15000
Tom Hoge 15000
Davis Riley 17500
Lee Hodges 17500
Taylor Moore 17500
Seamus Power 22500
Nick Hardy 25000
Nico Echavarria 40000

