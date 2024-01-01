2024 The Sentry expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 The Sentry is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui in Hawaii.

Here are our 2024 The Sentry rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2024 The Sentry preview

The Sentry is this week, and the PGA Tour returns to Kapalua to officially kick off the season for the first time in more than a decade. The qualifying criteria has changed for this tournament, now inviting PGA Tour winners in the last year and those eligible players (sorry, Jon Rahm; hey, Mackenzie Hughes) who finished in the top 50 of the final FedEx Cup standings.

2024 The Sentry rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scottie Scheffler had one fall start, and he won that one start at the Hero World Challenge. The putting looked much, much better.

2. Ludvig Aberg: The O Bear really ended the year on a tear, and I think his power should be a tremendous asset here. However, rookies don't tend to win here, which is a big knock.

3. Viktor Hovland: Hovland was pretty strong in Dubai, finishing joint runner-up in the season-ending event. He's won this event, too.

4. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa had a nice fall, winning the Zozo Championship to get back in the winner's circle again. He's out for revenge here over last year's meltdown.

5. Max Homa: Homa won in South Africa to finish out a great year for the Californian, and he's played well here in the past.

6. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay is a big fan of this venue, though he hasn't played as well here in the last couple of seasons.

7. Tom Kim: Kim has a bit of turmoil with a change in caddie heading into this week, but Kim did win in the fall and seems ready to make a big leap this year.

8. Jordan Spieth: Spieth played the Ryder Cup this fall, and that was it, so who knows whether we'll get good Spieth or the guy that was pretty good in the summer.

9. Xander Schauffele: Schauffele had a run here where he won, finished runner-up and fifth. He likes the place.

10. Sungjae Im: Im is a Kapalua expert, with three top-15 finishes here in the last four years. We've been waiting a few years for him to take a bigger step forward.