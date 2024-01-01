Kapalua Plantation course: Scorecard and course breakdown for 2024 The Sentry host course

The 2024 Sentry is played this year at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

The tournament's host course has been at the Hawaiian resort since 1999, when it moved to the island state after a long run at La Costa Resort in California.

Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course plays as a par-73 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 7,596 yards, making it one of the longer golf course on the PGA Tour. Four courses on the PGA Tour player under 7,000 yards, and two of them are for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Kapalua Resort Plantation Course scorecard breakdown

Kapalua Resort Plantation Course has four par 5s, just three par 3s and 11 par 4s, and the golf course finishes with two long holes -- a par 4 and a par 5.

There's a similar length in two of the par 3s, ranging from 161 yards to 219 yards. The four par 5s are quite unique, with a wide range in distances from 526 yards on No. 5 to 677 yards -- the longest on the PGA Tour -- at the 18th hole.

The par 4s, though, are the biggest determining factor in how it lines up with a player. On the back nine, there are four par 4s under 400 yards. However, the distance of many of these holes is largely based on what is expected to be the prevailing wind.

Kapalua Resort Plantation Course scorecard

HOLE YARDS PAR 1 520 4 2 219 3 3 424 4 4 422 4 5 526 5 6 424 4 7 522 4 8 199 3 9 550 5 OUT 3806 36 10 384 4 11 161 3 12 424 4 13 383 4 14 301 4 15 541 5 16 369 4 17 550 4 18 677 5 IN 3790 37 TOTAL 7596 73

Kapalua Resort Plantation Course course breakdown

Now that we know the layout of the golf course, what else makes the Plantation Course unique?

The Plantation Course has a few things about it that make it a tricky course to play and a tough course to handicap. The Coore and Crenshaw design is vast in its footprint. The fairways are super wide, and the greens are enormous.

On large stretches of the course, it's pretty difficult to miss a fairway. However, there are plenty of pinch points that make players think twice on certain tee shots. There are also wide fairways that belie the importance of position off the tee. The fairway slopes and second-shot carries require golfers to be precise off the tee -- just not quite as precise as other places.

The green complexes are huge. They're pretty hard to miss. However, players do miss them, and the resulting short-game shots can be tricky to elevated putting surfaces. Even if a player finds the green, that doesn't guarantee much. The greens run as slow as any on the PGA Tour -- compare them, perhaps, to the Open Championship -- so as to allow the course to be playable when the winds pick up. The size and speed of the greens make three-putt avoidance absolutely crucial. Bogeys on this golf courses are almost as bad as double bogeys on most other PGA Tour courses.

Like in every tournament, though, gaining strokes on the approach is the gateway to success. Hit it close, and the rest takes care of itself. Being on the right side of the hole doesn't really matter here. The best way to gain strokes on the approach here is with long-iron shots from 200 yards or more on the longer par 4s and par 5s, as well as with wedge play on the sub-400-yard par 4s.

But if the wind kicks up huge, throw the whole thing out the window.