2024 The Sentry PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We begin our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 The Sentry, concluding at the 2024 The Sentry, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the The Sentry, with the PGA Tour returning to Kapalua after the devastating fires there. The qualifying criteria has changed, inviting PGA Tour winners in the last 12 months and those eligible players in the final FedEx Cup top 50 from last season.

Kapalua Plantation is a course that tends to reward experience. It's hard to win here as a rookie. And despite its length -- nearly 7,600 yards -- there are all kinds of players who can succeed here. A player doesn't have to be a bomber to win. It's important to take advantage of the par 5s, yes, but surviving the longer par 3s are key as well as scoring on the shorter par 4s on this Coore and Crenshaw design.

For 2024, I'm going to change up how I offer recommendations for one-and-done. I'll offer picks based on players who are in current form and those who have great course experience. This week, I won't talk about current form because almost all of these players have played once or fewer in the last month. However, it's a good idea to consider Scottie Scheffler (won at Hero) and Max Homa (won the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November) for recent form, as well as Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland.

2024 The Sentry One and Done picks

Course history

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay loves the venue, though I do wonder how much the negotiations with the Saudis and investors impacts him.

Xander Schauffele: A TOC winner, Schauffele had a great four-year run in this event. He didn't play but once in the fall, though.

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is a fan of the venue, and he looked great with the putter when he won the Hero World Challenge. But you want him for majors, too, depending on your league format. However, if cash is the only consideration, maybe you use him here.

Collin Morikawa: Of the players in the field, Morikawa probably has the most consistent body of work at Kapalua. He will be seeking redemption for last year's meltdown.

My pick this week is Collin Morikawa.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks