2023 Travelers Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

06/19/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
The 2023 Travelers Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Travelers Championship is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in Hartford, Conn., with another full-field designated event about to take shape in the New England area.

The tournament has found a comfy home after the US Open, particularly now offering an enormous purse and plenty of amenities to the field.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2023 Travelers Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds. Jon Rahm is next best at 9-to-1.

Rory McIlroy is at 10-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele on the board at 12-to-1.

2023 Travelers Championship first looks

Patrick Cantlay is a great horse-for-course play, but he hasn't finished the deal here yet.

Brian Harman is in a similar position, coming off a nice week at the US Open.

Ludvig Aberg could absolutely destory this place, and it has a history of giving newcomers a great chance.

2023 Travelers Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 750
Jon Rahm 900
Rory McIlroy 1000
Patrick Cantlay 1200
Xander Schauffele 1200
Viktor Hovland 2000
Tony Finau 2200
Collin Morikawa 2500
Matt Fitzpatrick 2800
Justin Thomas 3000
Max Homa 3000
Cameron Young 3300
Hideki Matsuyama 3300
Jason Day 3300
Rickie Fowler 3300
Tommy Fleetwood 3300
Adam Scott 4000
Sungjae Im 4000
Tom Kim 4000
Wyndham Clark 4000
Russell Henley 4500
Corey Conners 5000
Sahith Theegala 5000
Shane Lowry 5000
Si Woo Kim 5000
Min Woo Lee 5500
Harris English 6000
Keegan Bradley 7000
Denny McCarthy 7500
Gary Woodland 8000
Brian Harman 9000
Cameron Davis 9000
Matt Kuchar 9000
Seamus Power 9000
Austin Eckroat 10000
Byeong-Hun An 10000
Ludvig Aberg 10000
Stephan Jaeger 11000
Aaron Rai 12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12500
Davis Riley 12500
Emiliano Grillo 12500
Eric Cole 12500
J.T. Poston 12500
Kurt Kitayama 12500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 12500
Lucas Herbert 12500
Patrick Rodgers 12500
Taylor Moore 12500
Tom Hoge 12500
Alex Smalley 15000
Andrew Putnam 15000
Beau Hossler 15000
Brandon Wu 15000
Brendon Todd 15000
J.J. Spaun 15000
Joseph Bramlett 15000
Justin Suh 15000
Sepp Straka 15000
Thomas Detry 15000
Will Gordon 15000
Adam Schenk 17500
Adam Svensson 17500
Billy Horschel 17500
Garrick Higgo 17500
Sam Bennett 17500
Harry Hall 20000
Hayden Buckley 20000
Mackenzie Hughes 20000
Michael Thorbjornsen 20000
Nate Lashley 20000
Ben Martin 22500
Kevin Yu 22500
Mark Hubbard 22500
Michael Kim 22500
Ryan Palmer 22500
Sam Stevens 22500
Taylor Pendrith 22500
Cameron Champ 25000
Luke List 25000

