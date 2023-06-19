2023 Travelers Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Travelers Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The Travelers Championship is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in Hartford, Conn., with another full-field designated event about to take shape in the New England area.
The tournament has found a comfy home after the US Open, particularly now offering an enormous purse and plenty of amenities to the field.
Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite
The 2023 Travelers Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds. Jon Rahm is next best at 9-to-1.
Rory McIlroy is at 10-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele on the board at 12-to-1.
2023 Travelers Championship first looks
Patrick Cantlay is a great horse-for-course play, but he hasn't finished the deal here yet.
Brian Harman is in a similar position, coming off a nice week at the US Open.
Ludvig Aberg could absolutely destory this place, and it has a history of giving newcomers a great chance.
2023 Travelers Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|750
|Jon Rahm
|900
|Rory McIlroy
|1000
|Patrick Cantlay
|1200
|Xander Schauffele
|1200
|Viktor Hovland
|2000
|Tony Finau
|2200
|Collin Morikawa
|2500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|2800
|Justin Thomas
|3000
|Max Homa
|3000
|Cameron Young
|3300
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3300
|Jason Day
|3300
|Rickie Fowler
|3300
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3300
|Adam Scott
|4000
|Sungjae Im
|4000
|Tom Kim
|4000
|Wyndham Clark
|4000
|Russell Henley
|4500
|Corey Conners
|5000
|Sahith Theegala
|5000
|Shane Lowry
|5000
|Si Woo Kim
|5000
|Min Woo Lee
|5500
|Harris English
|6000
|Keegan Bradley
|7000
|Denny McCarthy
|7500
|Gary Woodland
|8000
|Brian Harman
|9000
|Cameron Davis
|9000
|Matt Kuchar
|9000
|Seamus Power
|9000
|Austin Eckroat
|10000
|Byeong-Hun An
|10000
|Ludvig Aberg
|10000
|Stephan Jaeger
|11000
|Aaron Rai
|12500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12500
|Davis Riley
|12500
|Emiliano Grillo
|12500
|Eric Cole
|12500
|J.T. Poston
|12500
|Kurt Kitayama
|12500
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|12500
|Lucas Herbert
|12500
|Patrick Rodgers
|12500
|Taylor Moore
|12500
|Tom Hoge
|12500
|Alex Smalley
|15000
|Andrew Putnam
|15000
|Beau Hossler
|15000
|Brandon Wu
|15000
|Brendon Todd
|15000
|J.J. Spaun
|15000
|Joseph Bramlett
|15000
|Justin Suh
|15000
|Sepp Straka
|15000
|Thomas Detry
|15000
|Will Gordon
|15000
|Adam Schenk
|17500
|Adam Svensson
|17500
|Billy Horschel
|17500
|Garrick Higgo
|17500
|Sam Bennett
|17500
|Harry Hall
|20000
|Hayden Buckley
|20000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|20000
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|20000
|Nate Lashley
|20000
|Ben Martin
|22500
|Kevin Yu
|22500
|Mark Hubbard
|22500
|Michael Kim
|22500
|Ryan Palmer
|22500
|Sam Stevens
|22500
|Taylor Pendrith
|22500
|Cameron Champ
|25000
|Luke List
|25000