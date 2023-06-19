2023 Travelers Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Travelers Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour designated tournament at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Travelers Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Travelers Championship preview

The Travelers Championship is back in its typical post-US Open slot, with the event getting the designated treatment and welcoming 40 of the world top 50 into the Hartford area.

This course is fairly tight compared to some other PGA Tour venues, but it's also fairly short. You have to be able to go low here, and the first step is keeping the ball in play.

2023 Travelers Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler continues to put himself in position to win despite the notable handicap of not making putts outside of 10 feet at pretty much any point in a tournament.

2. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has figured out something here, though it's not exactly clear what his plan is to fix the thing he's always struggled with: wedge play.

3. Xander Schauffele: Xander fell apart a bit over the weekend at the US Open, but he's had some decent history in this event.

4. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay absolutely smoked it here as an amateur and has been there pretty much ever since.

5. Jon Rahm: Rahm should probably be higher on this list, but his experience here isn't quite the same as a few of the players in front of him in the ranking.

6. Wyndham Clark: The guy has to be absolutely gassed after winning the US Open, but he's also been playing up to this level for several months now.

7. Jason Day: Day struggled some at the US Open, but that shouldn't necessarily be a big discouraging factor when looking here since he has notched several high finishes at TPC River Highlands.

8. Collin Morikawa: The kind of player that wins here is the kind has a great tee-to-green game and then finds a way to hit it close enough to make lots of birdies and eagles. Morikawa fits.

9. Viktor Hovland: Hovland apparently didn't much care for LACC, which would have been nicer to know ahead of time, but he's playing tremendous golf.

10. Brian Harman: Harman is one of the best horse-for-course plays here (along with Chez Reavie), and he looked solid at the US Open.