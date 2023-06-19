2023 Travelers Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 Travelers Championship and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we are in Connecticut for the Travelers Championship, with TPC River Highlands once again hosting this now-designated event. The field is stacked, and the golf course is very much susceptible to low scores.

2023 Travelers Championship One and Done picks

Brian Harman: Harman had a nice week at the US Open, but he's the ultimately horse-for-course underdog here this week.

Patrick Cantlay: This is another venue where Cantlay thrives, so if you haven't used him yet, now's probably the time.

Xander Schauffele: Xander fell apart a bit at the US Open over the weekend, but he has played well here in the past.

Matt Fitzpatrick: This feels like a venue where Fitz can thrive, and it does have some mild connection to Harbour Town.

My pick this week is Matt Fitzpatrick.

