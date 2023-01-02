2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Ryan Ballengee


The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii, welcoming 39 world-class players to the year-opening event on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is not the toughest tournament to predict on the schedule, in part because of the limited field but also because it is often the case that a good chunk of the field has considerably more experience at Kapalua than much of the field.

With the change to the qualifying criteria, there will be more opportunities for newbies to get into the field.

This is also an elevated event now, boasting a $15 million purse. The $2.7 million first-place prize is nothing to sneeze at and could add some pressure to players not accustomed to winning and being in the spotlight. Or not. We'll see.

Jon Rahm is Sentry Tournament of Champions tournament logobetting favorite

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds. Rahm was runner-up last year in his duel with Cam Smith, and the pair lit up Kapalua in a way we have never seen.

Scottie Scheffler is 10-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience. Justin Thomas, who loves this venue, is 11-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who have both shown a proclivity to Kapalua golf, are each 12-to-1.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 600
Scottie Scheffler 1000
Justin Thomas 1100
Patrick Cantlay 1200
Xander Schauffele 1200
Tony Finau 1600
Cameron Young 2000
Collin Morikawa 2000
Matt Fitzpatrick 2000
Viktor Hovland 2000
Sungjae Im 2200
Sam Burns 2800
Tom Kim 2800
Jordan Spieth 3300
Will Zalatoris 3300
Hideki Matsuyama 3500
Max Homa 3500
Aaron Wise 4000
Adam Scott 4000
Corey Conners 4000
Billy Horschel 4500
Brian Harman 4500
Russell Henley 4500
Seamus Power 4500
Keegan Bradley 5000
Sahith Theegala 5500
Tom Hoge 7000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 7500
Adam Svensson 10000
J.J. Spaun 10000
J.T. Poston 10000
Mackenzie Hughes 10000
Scott Stallings 10000
Sepp Straka 12500
Luke List 15000
Trey Mullinax 15000
Chez Reavie 25000
Chad Ramey 35000
Ryan Brehm 75000

