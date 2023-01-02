2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii, welcoming 39 world-class players to the year-opening event on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is not the toughest tournament to predict on the schedule, in part because of the limited field but also because it is often the case that a good chunk of the field has considerably more experience at Kapalua than much of the field.

With the change to the qualifying criteria, there will be more opportunities for newbies to get into the field.

This is also an elevated event now, boasting a $15 million purse. The $2.7 million first-place prize is nothing to sneeze at and could add some pressure to players not accustomed to winning and being in the spotlight. Or not. We'll see.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Course Breakdown | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

Jon Rahm is betting favorite

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds. Rahm was runner-up last year in his duel with Cam Smith, and the pair lit up Kapalua in a way we have never seen.

Scottie Scheffler is 10-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience. Justin Thomas, who loves this venue, is 11-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who have both shown a proclivity to Kapalua golf, are each 12-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds: Outright winner