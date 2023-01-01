2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions preview

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is this week, and the PGA Tour is back in the Aloha State for what is now a $15 million event.

Historically, this tournament has been only available to players who won on the PGA Tour since and including the last Sentry Tournament of Champions. Now, though, the qualifying criteria has changed. The winners of the prior 52 weeks still get in the tournament, but now also any player who qualifies for the Tour Championship in the prior season also gets a spot.

That means we had 41 eligible players for this event, and Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are the only two players who chose not to compete in this elevated event.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm probably should have won this event last year, but Cam Smith outplayed him. He probably has some extra motivation this week.

2. Justin Thomas: A limited-field event not played on the US mainland? That's JT's calling card.

3. Xander Schauffele: Xander didn't finish in the top five here in 2022, ending a three-year run. This is his jam, though.

4. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has been fourth here twice in the last three years. Of course, there's always worry about ring rust.

5. Scottie Scheffler: We don't have Scheffler data at Kapalua because, guess what, he won for the first time in 2022. But this should suit him.

6. Viktor Hovland: Hovland should love Kapalua. It's tropical. The fairways are wide. The greens are huge. The returns aren't there yet.

7. Tony Finau: Finau has limited starts at Kapalua, but he's clearly a different player now. He should thrive here.

8. Cameron Young: Young should love this golf course with his length off the tee.

9. Collin Morikawa: We know the fade is back. We also know he's played in the top seven here in the last three years.

10. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki had a nice run here in 2017 and 2018, but he has nothing to show in Kapalua since.