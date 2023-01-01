2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, and will be played January 5-8, 2023.
The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and more.
This is set to be a 39-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the ninth event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
Rory McIlroy is the only eligible player who is not competing this week, according to the PGA Tour. Shane Lowry was also eligible through finishing in the top 30 of eligible players in the final FedEx Cup standings from last season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. The only ways to get into this field are by having won a PGA Tour-sanctioned event since the last Sentry Tournament of Champions or qualifying for the 2023 Tour Championship.
The week-of alternate list does not exist. There are no alternates into this prestigious event.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for an $15 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Corey Conners
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Tom Kim
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Jon Rahm
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Aaron Wise
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 5. Jon Rahm
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Will Zalatoris
- 8. Justin Thomas
- 9. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10. Viktor Hovland
- 11. Collin Morikawa
- 12. Tony Finau
- 13. Sam Burns
- 14. Jordan Spieth
- 15. Tom Kim
- 16. Cameron Young
- 17. Max Homa
- 18. Billy Horschel
- 19. Sungjae Im
- 21. Hideki Matsuyama
- 24. Brian Harman
- 29. Seamus Power
- 30. Russell Henley
- 33. Aaron Wise
- 34. Corey Conners
- 36. Tom Hoge
- 39. K.H. Lee
- 43. Sahith Theegala
- 46. Mackenzie Hughes