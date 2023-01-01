2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, and will be played January 5-8, 2023.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and more.

This is set to be a 39-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the ninth event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

Rory McIlroy is the only eligible player who is not competing this week, according to the PGA Tour. Shane Lowry was also eligible through finishing in the top 30 of eligible players in the final FedEx Cup standings from last season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. The only ways to get into this field are by having won a PGA Tour-sanctioned event since the last Sentry Tournament of Champions or qualifying for the 2023 Tour Championship.

The week-of alternate list does not exist. There are no alternates into this prestigious event.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $15 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Corey Conners

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Aaron Wise

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field