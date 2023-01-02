2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're back in Hawaii for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. It's a new year, and for a lot of leagues, a new beginning. This used to be a winners-only event, but we can now include the names of the players who didn't win but did qualify for the Tour Championship. That should net us some more players and potentially more experienced players into the field each year.

For 2023, I will show you my picks for two different types of one-and-done contests: full season (starting with the fall events) and full year (just 2023 events). There's a good split of leagues that run one way or the other, and I don't want to anyone to miss out on a chance to use the names I used in the fall.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions One and Done picks

Tony Finau: Finau has won three of his last seven starts. He's rarely accessed this tournament, but he's a stud.

Justin Thomas: JT loves himself some limited-field, no-cut events outside the lower 48.

Xander Schauffele: Xander has been strong in this tournament historically, and there's no reason to believe he won't be again this year.

Viktor Hovland: Tropical event at a resort course? Practically an automatic bet at this point.

My pick this week is Xander Schauffele.

