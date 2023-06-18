2023 Travelers Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Travelers Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., from June 22-25, 2023.
The Travelers Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and more. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 36th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Travelers Championship is the event after the US Open, played this year as a designated event near Hartord, Conn.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots available still to be filled for the tournament.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Marty Dou and Harrison Endycott are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 40 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Travelers Championship field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Aberg
|Tyson Alexander
|Byeong Hun An
|Sam Bennett
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Zac Blair
|Keegan Bradley
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Hayden Buckley
|Patrick Cantlay
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Thomas Detry
|Jason Dufner
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Brian Gay
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Glover
|Will Gordon
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Chesson Hadley
|James Hahn
|Paul Haley II
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Russell Henley
|Lucas Herbert
|Jim Herman
|Kramer Hickok
|Garrick Higgo
|Lee Hodges
|Charley Hoffman
|Tom Hoge
|J.B. Holmes
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Viktor Hovland
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Benjamin James
|Zach Johnson
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Kevin Kisner
|Kurt Kitayama
|Patton Kizzire
|Russell Knox
|Kelly Kraft
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|David Lingmerth
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Adam Long
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Max McGreevy
|Rory McIlroy
|Troy Merritt
|Francesco Molinari
|Ryan Moore
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Trey Mullinax
|Matt NeSmith
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Ryan Palmer
|C.T. Pan
|Taylor Pendrith
|Scott Piercy
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Jon Rahm
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Doc Redman
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Sam Ryder
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Matthias Schwab
|Adam Scott
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Webb Simpson
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|J.J. Spaun
|Scott Stallings
|Sam Stevens
|Sepp Straka
|Robert Streb
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Andrew Svoboda
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Brendon Todd
|Kevin Tway
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Nick Watney
|Richy Werenski
|Danny Willett
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Cameron Young
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
Top 50 players in 2023 Travelers Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Jon Rahm
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|6
|Xander Schauffele
|7
|Max Homa
|8
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|11
|Will Zalatoris
|12
|Tony Finau
|16
|Justin Thomas
|17
|Cameron Young
|18
|Collin Morikawa
|19
|Sungjae Im
|20
|Kurt Kitayama
|21
|Tommy Fleetwood
|22
|Tom Kim
|23
|Jason Day
|24
|Keegan Bradley
|26
|Hideki Matsuyama
|27
|Shane Lowry
|28
|Sahith Theegala
|29
|Corey Conners
|30
|Russell Henley
|31
|Si Woo Kim
|32
|Wyndham Clark
|33
|Sepp Straka
|34
|Denny McCarthy
|35
|Tom Hoge
|37
|Adam Scott
|39
|Billy Horschel
|40
|Brian Harman
|42
|Harris English
|43
|Emiliano Grillo
|44
|Nick Taylor
|45
|Rickie Fowler
|46
|Seamus Power
|47
|Patrick Reed
|48
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|50
|Taylor Moore