2023 Travelers Championship field: Players, rankings

PGA Tour

06/18/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
The 2023 Travelers Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., from June 22-25, 2023.

The Travelers Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and more. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 36th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Travelers Championship is the event after the US Open, played this year as a designated event near Hartord, Conn.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots available still to be filled for the tournament.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Marty Dou and Harrison Endycott are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 40 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Travelers Championship field

PLAYER
Ludvig Aberg
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Sam Bennett
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Hayden Buckley
Patrick Cantlay
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Brian Gay
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
J.B. Holmes
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Benjamin James
Zach Johnson
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Max McGreevy
Rory McIlroy
Troy Merritt
Francesco Molinari
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Trey Mullinax
Matt NeSmith
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Matthias Schwab
Adam Scott
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
J.J. Spaun
Scott Stallings
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Andrew Svoboda
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brendon Todd
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Richy Werenski
Danny Willett
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Kevin Yu

Top 50 players in 2023 Travelers Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Jon Rahm
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Patrick Cantlay
5 Viktor Hovland
6 Xander Schauffele
7 Max Homa
8 Matt Fitzpatrick
11 Will Zalatoris
12 Tony Finau
16 Justin Thomas
17 Cameron Young
18 Collin Morikawa
19 Sungjae Im
20 Kurt Kitayama
21 Tommy Fleetwood
22 Tom Kim
23 Jason Day
24 Keegan Bradley
26 Hideki Matsuyama
27 Shane Lowry
28 Sahith Theegala
29 Corey Conners
30 Russell Henley
31 Si Woo Kim
32 Wyndham Clark
33 Sepp Straka
34 Denny McCarthy
35 Tom Hoge
37 Adam Scott
39 Billy Horschel
40 Brian Harman
42 Harris English
43 Emiliano Grillo
44 Nick Taylor
45 Rickie Fowler
46 Seamus Power
47 Patrick Reed
48 Kyoung-Hoon Lee
50 Taylor Moore

