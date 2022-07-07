2022 British Open Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 British Open Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
The British Open Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a return to the Home of Golf. Four spots are held open for players who finish high in the Genesis Scottish Open and the Barbasol Championship this week.
This event is the 39th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for at least an $11.5 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 British Open Championship field
- Abraham Ancer
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Sam Bairstow
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alexander Björk
- Richard Bland
- Keegan Bradley
- Barclay Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Mark Calcavecchia
- Ben Campbell
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- David Carey
- Paul Casey
- John Catlin
- Filippo Celli
- Ashley Chesters
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Darren Clarke
- Corey Conners
- Ben Curtis
- John Daly
- Justin de Los Santos
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Robert Dinwiddie
- Stephen Dodd
- David Duval
- Ernie Els
- Harris English
- Oliver Farr
- Jorge Fernandez-Valdes
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Jack Floydd
- Matt Ford
- Ryan Fox
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Matthew Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Todd Hamilton
- Li Haotong
- Justin Harding
- Brian Harman
- Pádraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Kazuki Higa
- Garrick Higgo
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Sam Horsfield
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Shugo Imahira
- Aaron Jarvis
- Zach Johnson
- Dustin Johnson
- Kim Joo-hyung
- Matthew Jordan
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Takumi Kanaya
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Brad Kennedy
- Chan Kim
- Sihwan Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Paul Lawrie
- Kyoung-hoon Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Justin Leonard
- Luke List
- Zander Lombard
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Guido Migliozzi
- Cho Min-gyu
- Kim Min-kyu
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Jediah Morgan
- Collin Morikawa
- Ronan Mullarney
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Keita Nakajima
- Joaquín Niemann
- Shaun Norris
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- John Parry
- Marco Penge
- Mito Pereira
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Ian Poulter
- Séamus Power
- Anthony Quayle
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Jamie Rutherford
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- Kim Si-woo
- Webb Simpson
- Jordan Smith
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Justin Thomas
- Cameron Tringale
- Lars van Meijel
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Scott Vincent
- Jimmy Walker
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Alex Wrigley
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2022 British Open Championship field
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Rory McIlroy
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 4. Collin Morikawa
- 5. Justin Thomas
- 6. Cameron Smith
- 7. Patrick Cantlay
- 8. Viktor Hovland
- 9. Sam Burns
- 10. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11. Xander Schauffele
- 12. Jordan Spieth
- 13. Will Zalatoris
- 14. Hideki Matsuyama
- 15. Billy Horschel
- 16. Tony Finau
- 17. Dustin Johnson
- 17. Joaquin Niemann
- 19. Max Homa
- 20. Brooks Koepka
- 21. Abraham Ancer
- 22. Louis Oosthuizen
- 23. Sungjae Im
- 24. Shane Lowry
- 25. Daniel Berger
- 26. Kevin Kisner
- 27. Paul Casey
- 28. Tyrrell Hatton
- 29. Corey Conners
- 30. Harris English
- 31. Cameron Young
- 32. Bryson DeChambeau
- 33. Kevin Na
- 34. Jason Kokrak
- 35. Thomas Pieters
- 36. Seamus Power
- 37. Harold Varner III
- 38. Talor Gooch
- 39. Patrick Reed
- 40. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 41. Keegan Bradley
- 42. Adam Scott
- 43. Tom Hoge
- 44. Tommy Fleetwood
- 45. Aaron Wise
- 46. Ryan Fox
- 47. Mito Pereira
- 48. Justin Rose
- 49. Lucas Herbert
- 50. Brian Harman