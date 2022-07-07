2022 British Open Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 British Open Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The British Open Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a return to the Home of Golf. Four spots are held open for players who finish high in the Genesis Scottish Open and the Barbasol Championship this week.

This event is the 39th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for at least an $11.5 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 British Open Championship field

Abraham Ancer

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Sam Bairstow

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alexander Björk

Richard Bland

Keegan Bradley

Barclay Brown

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Mark Calcavecchia

Ben Campbell

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

David Carey

Paul Casey

John Catlin

Filippo Celli

Ashley Chesters

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Darren Clarke

Corey Conners

Ben Curtis

John Daly

Justin de Los Santos

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Robert Dinwiddie

Stephen Dodd

David Duval

Ernie Els

Harris English

Oliver Farr

Jorge Fernandez-Valdes

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Jack Floydd

Matt Ford

Ryan Fox

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Matthew Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Todd Hamilton

Li Haotong

Justin Harding

Brian Harman

Pádraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Kazuki Higa

Garrick Higgo

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Sam Horsfield

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Shugo Imahira

Aaron Jarvis

Zach Johnson

Dustin Johnson

Kim Joo-hyung

Matthew Jordan

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Takumi Kanaya

Yuto Katsuragawa

Brad Kennedy

Chan Kim

Sihwan Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Paul Lawrie

Kyoung-hoon Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Justin Leonard

Luke List

Zander Lombard

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Cho Min-gyu

Kim Min-kyu

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Jediah Morgan

Collin Morikawa

Ronan Mullarney

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Keita Nakajima

Joaquín Niemann

Shaun Norris

Louis Oosthuizen

Dimitrios Papadatos

John Parry

Marco Penge

Mito Pereira

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

J.T. Poston

Aldrich Potgieter

Ian Poulter

Séamus Power

Anthony Quayle

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Jamie Rutherford

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

Kim Si-woo

Webb Simpson

Jordan Smith

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Justin Thomas

Cameron Tringale

Lars van Meijel

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Scott Vincent

Jimmy Walker

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Alex Wrigley

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2022 British Open Championship field