2022 Barracuda Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Barracuda Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Barracuda Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Barracuda Championship preview

The Barracuda Championship is this week, and the Tahoe Mt. Club hosts again with the PGA Tour playing its modified Stableford system. The event is always a fun watch and a great way to end a major championship week.

2022 Barracuda Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Maverick McNealy: McNealy is going to win a PGA Tour event soon. Honestly, I thought he would have by now. But it's coming.

2. Mark Hubbard: Hubbs just continues to show out in these oppo-field events. He's made a bit of a career of it.

3. Vincent Whaley: Whaley shows up out of nowhere in Kentucky after quite a skid, but he's got the game to take on this kind of field.

4. Taylor Pendrith: Pendrith has so much power, and he is one of the few players that could overpower this golf course.

5. Cam Davis: Davis makes boatloads of cuts and regularly finds the top 15, so he's a steady guy this week.

6. Nick Hardy: Hard not to like Hardy given his current form, but he's been jumping between tours all year.

7. Chesson Hadley: Chessie finished T-68 in Kentucky, but the week was weird with bad weather.

8. Alex Noren: Noren has been trying to heat up here for years, and he's had quite a few close calls this year.

9. Greyson Sigg: Sigg had a great start to his week in Kentucky, and he's starting to find form again.

10. Joe Highsmith: Just want to acknowledge this 22-year-old who has finished in the top four in his first two PGA Tour Canada starts and has an opportunity this week.